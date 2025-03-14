By Bruce Saller

COLUMNIST

A July 2022 study by Friends of the Rappahannock measured air temperatures in Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline counties and found there was a 16 degree temperature difference between the hottest areas (generally sunny parking lots) and the coolest areas (generally wooded areas) in our region.

High temperatures can have detrimental effects on individuals and the community. Heat can exacerbate medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease and asthma, and potentially result in death.

Rainfall on hot surfaces causes warmer water to enter our streams and rivers, introducing thermal pollution which can reduce biodiversity and impact the nutrients in the water. Besides reducing temperatures, mature trees help reduce global warming by removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it in the ground.

It is important to plant the right trees around your house. Fredericksburg maintains a recommended list of trees to plant based on the available area and height. Native trees are preferred because they offer several benefits:

They provide food and shelter for native birds and insects.

They have adapted to survive in the local climate.

They need less water and fertilizer since they are used to the local soil and rainfall.

Being non-invasive, they won’t spread uncontrollably.

Planting the right trees in the right location can also reduce the energy needed to heat and cool your house. You should plant evergreen trees on the north, north-west and north-east sides of your house to block the cold winter winds. Deciduous trees should be planted on the remaining sides to block solar heat from reaching the house during the summer months and allow it during the winter months. Deciduous trees should also be planted to shade your air conditioner or heat pump in the summer.

Besides helping the environment, trees are a beautiful addition to your home and community.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”