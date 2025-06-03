By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Since its launch, First Friday has proven successful at attracting people downtown the first Friday each month to enjoy a beverage while strolling the local retailers.

Beginning tomorrow, Fredericksburg Main Street is launching Twilight in Downtown. Running from June 4 through August 27, people can stroll each Wednesday from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. enjoying live music and the new Wednesday evening Farmer’s Market. Chris Allen of Main Street told the Advance that unlike First Friday, “visitors can’t Sip and Stroll like on First Fridays. However, select merchants are offering extending happy hour specials.” Merchants will also be open later to welcome them.

The event came together when Main Street approached the new Wednesday evening Farmer’s Market “to grow the opportunities for families downtown,” said Allen. “It’s a great opportunity to enjoy being in downtown Fredericksburg.”

The Wednesday evening Farmer’s Market, which is held at Hurkamp Park, is hosted by Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events.

Also partnering to make this event happen is Fredericksburg Economic Development and Tourism. “We’re proud to partner with Fredericksburg Main Street on this new initiative that supports our local businesses and brings added vibrancy to our downtown,” said Josh Summits, the agency’s director.

“We know people are looking for fun and flexible ways to enjoy their evenings, especially in the summer,” said Chris Allen, Executive Director of Fredericksburg Main Street. “Twilight in Downtown offers just that—an easy, low-key way to shop local, grab a drink, listen to live music, and enjoy everything downtown has to offer.”

Highlights of Twilight in Downtown include:

Shops and boutiques open late many with in-store specials

Extended happy hour deals at participating restaurants and bars

Street musicians throughout downtown

A full Farmers Market experience at Hurkamp Park starting at 3:00 PM

For event updates and participating businesses, follow Fredericksburg Main Street on Facebook and Instagram or visit fredericksburgmainstreet.org.

