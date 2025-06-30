By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

REC’s 2025 Community Scholarship program recipients.

Two Fredericksburg-area students are among 17 beneficiaries of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s Community Scholarship program, REC announced last week.

Hailee Strom Mickle, from Caroline County, and Eden Wright, from Spotsylvania County, each received $1,000 scholarships through the program.

REC in total awarded $20,000 to 17 students this year. The students are either recent high school graduates or are currently enrolled in college or university. Mickle is attending Virginia Commonwealth University and Wright is attending Liberty University.

Scholarships are awarded to students “who demonstrate academic achievement, community involvement, and a clear vision for their future” and according to a press release from REC.

“This scholarship program is one way REC helps open doors for the next generation,” said Casey Hollins, managing director of communications and public relations, in the press release. “By supporting students on their journey toward higher education or workforce training, we’re investing in the future of our communities and in the young leaders who will help shape it.”

Applications for the 2026 REC Community Scholarship will open on Sept. 1. Eligible applicants must plan to attend an accredited college, university or technical/trade school and have a parent or guardian who is a member of REC.

To learn more and apply, visit myrec.coop/scholarships.

REC provides electricity to 182,000 connections in 22 Virginia counties, including Spotsylvania, Caroline, Louisa, Orange, and Culpeper counties.

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”