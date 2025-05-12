By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Scenes from UMW's Commencement exercises on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Photos courtesy UMW.

More than 900 members of the Class of 2025 graduated during the University of Mary Washington’s 114th Commencement on Saturday.

The university awarded 457 Bachelor of Science degrees, 291 Bachelor of Arts degrees, 40 Bachelor of Liberal Studies degrees, 49 Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees, and 43 Bachelor of Science in Education degrees.

It also awarded six Master of Geospatial Analysis degrees, 59 Master of Business Administration degrees, 20 Master of Education degrees and one Master of Science in Elementary Education degrees.

The Commencement Address was delivered by Melanie Kay-Wyatt, a 1992 and 2007 graduate of UMW—once with a bachelor’s degree and once with a master’s degree— who is the superintendent of Alexandria City Public Schools. Kay-Wyatt also worked in human resources in Spotsylvania Public Schools, and as a principal, assistant principal, and special education teacher at Fredericksburg City Public Schools.

During her address, Kay-Wyatt expressed her pride in “the deep commitment this University has towards shaping not just scholars, but empathetic leaders in a diverse world.”

Among the graduates were seven who completed their undergraduate degree programs with perfect 4.0 GPAs, the most ever to earn this achievement in recent history, according to a press release from the university. These students—Bonnie Butler, Kathleen Conner, Thomas Held, Austin Moore, Jessica Oberlies, Kelsey Payne, and Maria Werner—received the Colgate W. Darden Jr. Award for their achievement.

The graduates also gave out an award of their own, selecting Associate Professor of Computer Science Ian Finlayson to receive the Mary W. Pinschmidt Award for having had the greatest impact on the lives of the Class of 2025.

The Pinschmidt Award, named in honor of a longtime biology professor, was established in 1999 and is the only faculty award selected specifically by students.

A full list of graduates is available for download at UMW’s Commencement website.

Commencement speaker Melanie Kay-Wyatt and UMW president Troy Paino address the crowd.

Support the Advance with 20% Off an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription. Right now, we are offering our annual subscription for 20% off - a savings of $16 (new subscribers only).

Annual Subscription - 20% Off

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read the Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”