By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Safety concerns related to a missing juvenile from Fairfax County—who was found trespassing at James Monroe High School this week—caused Fredericksburg City Public Schools to close on Friday, the division has announced.

Safar Fasihullah, 16, is wanted for trespassing on school property. He was discovered at James Monroe High School on Wednesday, according to an email and alert sent by the school division shortly before 10 a.m. Friday.

“The School Resource Officer approached the juvenile, who then fled school grounds,” the email states. “A search of the area had negative results.”

The email continues, “We believe there are potential safety and security concerns with this individual’s mental state. In an abundance of caution, Fredericksburg City Pubic Schools were closed Friday, March 21st.”

The Fredericksburg Police Department is releasing the identity of the juvenile involved in accordance with Virginia Code 16.1-301, which concerns the confidentiality of juvenile law enforcement records.

Anyone with information about Fasihullah’s whereabouts can contact the Fredericksburg police at 540-373-3122 or make an anonymous tip by texting “FPDtip” and your message to 847-411.

