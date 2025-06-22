By Martin Davis

This is a somber morning for the country.

Unprecedented airstrikes against Iranian nuclear facilities by U.S. forces signal a significant shift in Middle East politics. It is beyond the scope of a local newspaper to weigh in on actions that national and international news organizations — with reporters stationed around the globe and deeply sourced in the Pentagon and in the affected countries — are better-prepared to cover.

It is very much in local media’s scope, however, to cover how these military operations affect the people who reside in our area.

Virginia has the second-most active-duty military personnel in the nation, according to the Department of Defense’s most-recent data — more than 119,000 individuals.

But far more than that are directly affected. According to Military State Policy Source, there are:

49,485 active-duty spouses

98,061 active-duty children

As of this morning, we do not know how these active-duty military members are to be affected. Will there be stepped up deployments? The answer depends on a wide range of factors that are yet to play out.

What is known is that their spouses, children, and other relatives are likely entering a period that involves elevated stress levels and concern for their loved ones.

This morning, the Advance extends its thoughts to all our military personnel and their families, and especially to those from Virginia.

Already, there are people across the political spectrum both condemning and praising Saturday’s actions. This is a national discussion that must — and will — be engaged.

However, supporting those military personnel and their families who are most directly affected by these actions should stay top-of-mind among all of us, and separate from the important policy debates to come.

Political Leaders Respond

As of Saturday night, the following elected officials who serve our region have issued the following statements regarding the bombing of Iran.

Rep. Eugene Vindman

Statement issued June 21

“And so the United States goes to war with Iran without so much as a by your leave to the American people. No statement, other than on social media; no notice to Congress; no serious deliberation. This is the stuff of autocrats. Disgraceful.

“I hope that all of our service members in the region are safe and succeeded with their mission.”

Sen. Tim Kaine

Statement issued June 21 on Facebook

The American public is overwhelmingly opposed to the U.S. waging war on Iran. And the Israeli Foreign Minister admitted yesterday that Israeli bombing had set the Iranian nuclear program back “at least 2 or 3 years.” So what made Trump recklessly decide to rush and bomb today? Horrible judgment. I will push for all Senators to vote on whether they are for this third idiotic Middle East war.

Sen. Mark Warner

Statement issued June 21

“President Trump came into office promising to ‘end the endless foreign wars.’ Tonight, he took steps that could drag the United States into another one, without consulting Congress, without a clear strategy, without regard to the consistent conclusions of the intelligence community, and without explaining to the American people what’s at stake.

“There is no question that Iran poses a serious threat to regional stability, and the United States must remain unwavering in our commitment to Israel’s security and in ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon. But launching direct military strikes without authorization from or consultation with Congress raises urgent questions: What is the president’s objective? How is he measuring success? And what’s the plan to prevent this from dragging our country into another open-ended conflict in the Middle East that costs American lives and resources for years to come?

“The Constitution makes clear that the power to authorize war lies with Congress. There are more than 40,000 U.S. servicemembers deployed across the region, as well as American diplomats, contractors, and aid workers, and the safety of our personnel must be paramount. With American lives and our national security on the line, any action that could draw the United States into a broader conflict demands transparency, accountability, and a clear strategy. So far, the president has offered none of these.

“The American people deserve more than vague rhetoric and unilateral decisions that could set off a wider war. The president must come before Congress immediately to articulate clear strategic objectives and lay out how he plans to protect American lives and ensure we are not once again drawn into a costly, unnecessary, and avoidable conflict.”

