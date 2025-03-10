By InsideNova Staff

Virginia Department of Health Offices in Richmond, Va.

The Virginia Department of Health is warning of potential measles exposure at Dulles International Airport last week.

The confirmed case was an individual who was returning from international travel.

Health officials are coordinating an effort to identify people who might have been exposed, including contacting potentially exposed passengers on specific flights, the VDH said in a news release Sunday.

If you were at Dulles at the international arrivals area of the main terminal between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5, and have never received a measles containing vaccine, you may be at risk of developing measles. Contact your healthcare provider immediately and watch for symptoms until March 26, the VDH said.

"If you notice the symptoms of measles, immediately isolate yourself by staying home. Contact your healthcare provider right away," the release said. "Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider’s office or the emergency room to notify them that you may have been exposed to measles and ask them to call the local health department. This call will help protect other patients and staff."

Measles is a highly contagious illness that can spread easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes, according to the VDH.

Measles symptoms usually appear in two stages. In the first stage, most people have a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a cough. These symptoms usually start seven to 14 days after being exposed.

The second stage starts three to five days after symptoms start, when a rash begins to appear on the face and spread to the rest of the body. People with measles are contagious from four days before the rash appears through four days after the rash appeared, the VDH said.

If you have received two doses of a measles containing vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are protected and do not need to take any action.

If you have received only one dose of a measles containing vaccine, you are very likely to be protected and your risk of being infected with measles from any of these exposures is very low, the VDH said.

"However, to achieve complete immunity, contact your healthcare provider about getting a second vaccine dose," the release said.

Measles is preventable through a safe and effective MMR vaccine. Two doses of the vaccine are given to provide lifetime protection. Virginia has high measles vaccination rates, with approximately 95% of kindergarteners fully vaccinated against measles.

However, infants younger than 12 months of age are too young to be vaccinated. These infants, and others who are not vaccinated, are very susceptible to infection if they are exposed to someone with measles.

Virginia residents with additional questions about their potential exposure can call VDH at (804) 363-2704 or email epi_response@vdh.virginia.gov. For more information about measles visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/measles/

