"United States Capital Building" by redlegsfan21 is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

A bill introduced in Congress today by Representatives Eugene Vindman, a Democrat representing Virginia’s 7th district, and Rob Wittman, a Republican representing the 1st district, seeks to ensure that military spouses who work for the federal government can keep working remotely.

Vindman worked on the bill after hearing from a constituent, a military spouse who would be directly affected by the Trump administration’s return-to-work mandate.

“I’ve been a faithful [civil] servant for over a decade,” said the constituent, who spoke to the Advance this week. (The Advance is withholding the constituent’s name to protect privacy.) “One of the biggest challenges as a military spouse has been maintaining a relevant career. It’s one thing to have a job, and it’s another to have a career, as many of us know. Military spouses are 30% less likely than their civilian counterparts [to maintain careers].”

The constituent has worked for the federal government for 18 years and in recent years has been approved to work remotely, meaning the home is the approved duty station—as opposed to a telework agreement, in which there is still a separate duty station, but the employee can work from home.

This arrangement has meant the constituent doesn’t have to start over in a new career every time the military-connected spouse receives orders to change duty stations.

Without the possibility of remote work, “the reality is that your spouse retains their income, but you go from being a dual income family to a single income family every three years,” the constituent said.

If the constituent has to return to work at agency headquarters, it will mean a daily commute of more than 100 miles.

Vindman’s bill, the first introduced by the Representative since being seated in Congress last month, would provide a narrow exemption to President Trump’s return-to-work executive order allowing military spouses to continue working remotely.

“As a 25-year Army veteran, I’ve seen firsthand the sacrifices military spouses make for our nation,” Vindman said in a statement. “I know that supporting military families is not a partisan issue, it is an American issue.”

He said the bill will “guarantee that those serving our country in uniform can continue their mission, that our federal agencies retain experienced staff, and that military families remain together.”

Wittman said in a press release about the bill that a constituent also reached out to his office about the issue, and that sacrifices made by military families “should not come at the expense of employability, financial stability, or personal fulfilment.”

“Supporting the careers of military spouses is patriotic and just plain common sense,” he continued. “I’m proud to join my fellow Virginia delegation colleague in introducing this bipartisan legislation, which will support our military families, and in turn, strengthen our national security.”

The 7th district constituent said that a large part of the federal workforce is made up of veterans and military spouses.

“This is a direct attack on veterans and military families,” the constituent said. “We need the public to be engaging their Republican members of Congress to support this bill.”

