A Spotsylvania resident was among the six U.S. service members killed last week when a drone hit a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, the day after the launch of the joint U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan and the other five service members were with the Army Reserve’s 103rd Sustainment Command, which provides food, fuel, water, ammunition, and other supplies, according to the Associated Press.

Congressman Eugene Vindman, representing Virginia’s 7th District, released a statement Monday honoring Marzan’s service.

“Last weekend, I was distressed to learn that six brave U.S. service members were killed in Kuwait. I was especially saddened to learn that one of those Americans, Chief Warrant Officer Three Robert M. Marzan of Spotsylvania County, was my constituent,” Vindman said in the statement. “Chief Warrant Officer Marzan served our nation with courage and dedication, and his loss is deeply felt not only by his family and fellow service members, but by the entire Spotsylvania community.”

According to the statement, Marzan, 54, is survived by his wife, Tina, and two children, Justin and Felicia.

“While no words can ease the grief of such a loss, we honor his life by remembering the service and sacrifice he made in defense of our country,” Vindman said. “As a 25-year Army veteran who served in the Iraq War, I know the weight of losing even one American in uniform. Each loss is a tragedy that ripples through families, units, and communities across our nation.”

Vindman continued to say that he is “committed to protecting the warfighter going forward.”

The other five soldiers killed in the drone attack were Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa; Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; and Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska.

“My thoughts and deepest condolences are with Chief Warrant Officer Marzan’s loved ones and his fellow soldiers,” Vindman said. “We also keep in our hearts the families of the other service members lost in this tragedy, and all the brave Americans currently serving in harm’s way.”

