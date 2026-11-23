Claire Marshall Watkins, ASSOCIATE EDITOR

Marker dedicated to Link Wray’s “Rumble” unveiled in Fredericksburg

By Joey LoMonaco 11/21/2026

The marker at the corner of Fall Hill and Emancipation Highway, across the street from where the Fredericksburg Arena was located in the late 1950s, has been a dream of Wray’s family, led by his daughter Beth Wray Webb, for almost a decade.

Months after Wray first performed “Rumble” in Fredericksburg, he recorded and released the song, and it became a top 10 hit in the summer of 1958. In the recording studio, Wray famously punched holes in his amplifier with a pencil to capture the buzzing, distorted sound that made teenagers go crazy when he first improvised the song.

Without “Rumble,” it’s possible there would be no punk, no heavy metal, no grunge, and no rock and roll as we know it, but the fact that it was born in Fredericksburg hasn’t been widely known or publicly recognized until now.

See also: PHOTOS: Link Wray rumbles into history books with unveiling of DHR marker

Local volunteers fight hunger with Thanksgiving meal baskets (paywalled)

By Pilar Davis 11/23/2026

Since 1979, SERVE Food Pantry has been keeping a plate warm for the region’s residents during the holiday season. Their approach is that food is medicine, and those who can’t get healthy food often suffer more than just hunger; they suffer mental and physical ailments as well.

A member of the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, the largest and oldest food pantry in the area, the group provides food to thousands each year.

Executive Director Lee Cheney said that throughout 2026 they have helped 72,000 people feed themselves and their families — an increase from the roughly 45,000 who asked for help just three years ago. She said the overall rise in the cost of living has been reflected in the need they have to address.

No. 1 UMW men’s basketball suffers first loss of season (paywalled)

By Alex Murphy 11/21/2026

For the first time since February, the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team has lost a game as its 16-game winning streak came to a close on Saturday evening.

The No. 1 Eagles traveled to South Jersey to take on Rowan and things were close in the first half, with the game tied at 33-33 going into the break.

UMW (4-1) led 54-49 with 6:10 left to play after a jumper from junior guard Kye Robinson, but over the final stretch of the game, the Profs outscored the Eagles 22-6, turning a five-point deficit into an eventual 71-60 win.

Stafford native Nathaniel Phelps advances to petty officer first class in Navy (paywalled)

By Tyler Grimes, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville 11/22/2026

Petty Officer 1st Class Nathaniel Phelps, a native of Stafford, Virginia, was recently frocked to his current rank while serving at Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Jacksonville.

Phelps, who was frocked Oct. 16, continues a family tradition of military service. His father, mother, brother and brother-in-law have also served the nation in uniform.

“I joined the Navy because I needed to learn the skills to be successful with anything life throws at me,” Phelps said. “I attended college for three years prior to joining, and I was not happy or willing to give my absolute best. This realization encouraged me to take the same steps as my family and join the Navy to achieve personal fortitude and succeed with anything, even if I do not like the task at hand.”

Trifecta of service sets Sarah Tyree-Herrmann apart at UMW (paywalled)

By Pilar Davis 11/21/2026

In what the University of Mary Washington has fondly termed the trifecta of service, UMW senior Sarah Tyree-Herrmann has been named a Newman Civic Fellow.

The prestigious program is a yearlong fellowship that recognizes students who demonstrate acuity in problem-solving and in becoming civic leaders.

Newman Civic Fellows are afforded opportunities to learn and network to strengthen their cross-disciplinary collaboration skills and create positive change in their communities. They also receive one-on-one leadership development with a local mentor of their choice, as well as scholarship and career opportunities.

Wilderness Crossing trial continued in Orange (paywalled)

By ALLISON BROPHY CHAMPION Culpeper Star-Exponent 11/21/2026

ORANGE — A new trial date has been set in the Wilderness Crossing legal standoff of individual property rights versus historic preservation.

Circuit Court Judge David Franzen on Thursday afternoon approved a motion from co-defendants, Orange County and the Board of Supervisors, for a roughly two-month continuance in the complex case involving a proposed massive development at Virginia Routes 3/20 on the edge of the Wilderness Battlefield.

The civil trial was rescheduled for April 27 to 29, 2027, which will be nearly four years from the date since plaintiffs, Washington, D.C.-based American Battlefield Trust, filed a lawsuit against the county seeking to block the development adjacent to its land.

Diggs faces residents at Hartwood High School town hall on Kings Highway data centers

By PLN News 11/22/2026

Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chairman Deuntay Diggs held a public town hall Sunday afternoon at Hartwood High School, taking questions for two hours on the large Kings Highway data center proposals that the Planning Commission recommended denying just days earlier.

The meeting ran from 2 to 4 p.m. at the high school in Diggs’ George Washington District. It came three days after the Planning Commission voted 4-3 early Thursday morning to recommend denial of all 11 related applications for the project. The Board of Supervisors holds the final vote; no date has been set.

The proposals, from Real Estate Pursuits II (tied to the Peterson Companies), cover about 1,400 acres along Route 3 (Kings Highway) near the Rappahannock River. They include four related sites — Forest Lane, Sims Farm, Sisson North, and Sisson South — with roughly 9 million square feet of data center space in 37 buildings plus 14 substations. Most of the land lies outside the county’s urban services area.

ADVANCE READS

Phil Huber, Ranjit Singh, Drew Gallagher

The Chesapeake Bay. USGS/Unsplash

Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

On Sunday, Mississippi Sen.-elect Scott Colom called for greater Democratic investment in his state and opportunities to demonstrate that the party can deliver for the rural South. His message deserves attention beyond Mississippi.

The results warrant more than celebration. They warrant a sustained regional strategy. But one favorable election does not establish a lasting realignment.

The starting point should be a SWOT analysis: strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. Strengths and weaknesses concern the organization itself. Opportunities and threats concern the world outside it. Confuse the two, and favorable circumstances can masquerade as organizational excellence.

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Ranjit Singh, ADVANCE ENVIRONMENTAL COLUMNIST

Since my first venture into the dense thickets of local environmentalism, I’ve frequently relied upon one stalwart source of good information: The Chesapeake Bay Journal.

The Journal is simply wonderful. Everyone in our area should read it, and no one should take it for granted.

As its tagline states, the Journal is committed to providing “independent environmental news for the Chesapeake region.” Potomac Creek, the homeplace of No Lines in Nature, is a tributary to the Potomac River, which flows into the Bay. I value the monthly newspaper’s many insights into the waterways that define our region.

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Drew Gallagher, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

This week is Thanksgiving. A time to gather with friends and family and reflect upon the year past and bitch about the dumb fact that the NFL insists on putting its Black Friday game on Amazon Prime because Amazon will not make enough money in the weeks leading up to Christmas otherwise.

I have a great many things to be thankful for this year, but foremost is the publication of my first book, Funny for Nothing, which was released in August by Masterful Person Publishing of Stafford and is available at a number of local outlets as well as Amazon.com which means I am suddenly in favor of paying to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers at 3 p.m. on Friday. Go black and gold and go Bezos and gold!

MPP Publishing was a pleasure to work with, and many have commented that the best thing about the book was the front and back covers because they display well in guest bathrooms. But a lot of time and effort went into the front cover, and I’d like to take a column and thank the many people who were responsible for the brilliance that is the front cover as well as those people willing to risk their families and reputations by letting me blurb them on the back cover.

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Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

I have served under Republican presidents and Democratic presidents, in uniform and in federal civilian service. I did not have to agree with every president to serve the country. No president was the country.

Over those years, I watched America bend to the left and to the right, like a tree in high winds. Elections brought different priorities, different policies and different ideas about government. Sometimes I welcomed the direction. Sometimes I did not.

But there was a difference between the country changing direction and the country losing its bearings.

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