Claire Marshall Watkins, ASSOCIATE EDITOR

Belper Unitarians/Unsplash

After more than a century, there is a Quaker meeting in the Fredericksburg area

By Adele Uphaus 11/14/2026

The Caroline Friends were first established in 1739 and gathered weekly in a meetinghouse in the Golansville area of the county. But after testifying against slavery, many Virginia Quakers left for free states. The Golansville meetinghouse and nearby burying ground remained in use until 1853, when the Caroline Friends merged with the Cedar Creek Friends of Hanover County and eventually became the Richmond Friends.

David Soucie grew up in New England and has been a Quaker for a number of years, but he didn’t know that there was a history of Quaker meetings in the Fredericksburg area — or that the local Friends meeting he has worked to establish is the first in more than a century.

The local Society of Friends meets every Sunday, from 9-10 a.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg. After trying several spaces around the area, Soucie connected with David Brown, minister at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, who invited him to visit and see if their space in Stafford was right for a Quaker meeting.

Nutritional access: Stafford schools, Amazon, food bank unveil customer kiosks

By Jonathan Hunley 11/14/2026

The hungry and food insecure have a new option in Stafford County.

The Stafford Education Foundation, in partnership with Amazon, Stafford schools and the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank on Friday morning unveiled two new 24/7 automated food kiosks, at North Stafford High School and Shirley C. Heim Middle School.

The kiosks were funded with $200,000 that was part of Amazon’s total $560,000 grant to the Stafford schools announced earlier this year. Open 24/7 to provide access for anyone in the community, each kiosk is expected to distribute up to 12,000 pounds of food per month.

New Kalahari resort in Spotsylvania to host statewide first responders conference (paywalled)

By The Free Lance-Star 11/16/2026

The Virginia Association of First Responders will hold its first Winter Symposium Dec. 3-6 at the new Kalahari Resorts & Convention Center in Spotsylvania County. The four-day event will bring together emergency responders from across Virginia for training, education and networking.

The symposium is open to professionals in emergency medical services, fire, law enforcement, emergency communications, mental health, public safety chaplaincy and other emergency response fields.

National Miss America leadership award recognizes Miss Louisa Organization (paywalled)

By The Free Lance-Star 11/15/2026

The Miss Louisa Organization says it has made history in Virginia as the first organization in the state to receive the Miss America Organization’s National Local Leadership Award. According to the release, the honor was announced Sept. 5 during the State/Local Leadership Breakfast held as part of Miss America competition week in West Palm Beach, Florida, recognizing the local organization’s work supporting and developing young women.

The national recognition also brings the organization’s history full circle for executive director Casey Hollins. Hollins became the first Miss Louisa to compete at Miss Virginia in 2000 and crowned Sarah Werner-Ellis as Miss Louisa 2001. After the local program was absent for about two decades, Hollins revived it three years ago and now leads it alongside Ellis, who serves as co-executive director.

Spotsylvania man charged after woman shot near local hotel (paywalled)

By Keith Epps 11/15/2026

A Spotsylvania man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly shot a woman and killed her dog during an altercation outside a county hotel.

According to Sheriff’s Lt. Col. Delbert Myrick and court records, the incident occurred about 5:20 p.m. near the Stay 4 Less in the 10500 block of Patriot Highway (U.S. 1). Rescue workers arrived to find a 43-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Micari Deon Green, 40, was charged with malicious wounding and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she is recovering from her wounds.

After The Whistle: Cougars’ best come up big in playoff opener (paywalled)

By Alex Murphy 11/15/2026

The first round of the Virginia High School League (VHSL) playoffs proved to be a local killer, as six of the 10 teams that clinched playoff spots from the Battlefield District and Commonwealth District fell in the regional quarterfinals.

All five teams that headed on the road for their regional quarterfinal matchups- King George, Spotsylvania, James Monroe, Massaponax and Stafford- all lost by double digits, including several blowout defeats.

Riverbend's shocking home loss left just four teams, all of whom hosted, to continue on in the playoffs: Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, Courtland and Culpeper. Of those four teams, just one will travel for the regional semifinals, as the Cougars will head to Louisa for a rematch with the Lions.

FAMPO’s river-crossing NEPA study BUILD grant scored “Recommended”; staff plan January resubmittal

By PLN News 11/15/2026

The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s application for a Tiered NEPA study of the Rappahannock River Crossing New Bridge and Parkway for Local Motorists scored “Recommended,” the second-highest possible rating, but was not selected for funding in this round of the federal BUILD program. Staff presented the Federal Highway Administration debrief results to the FAMPO Policy Committee on Monday, Oct. 19, and said they intend to gather additional data from the Virginia Department of Transportation and resubmit the application in the next cycle, targeting January if the committee agrees.

The application covered the Option C corridor previously endorsed by the Policy Committee as the locally preferred route linking Stafford County and the City of Fredericksburg west of Interstate 95. Four of the eight merit criteria received the maximum score with no room to improve: Safety, Quality of Life, Partnership and Collaboration, and Innovation.

New Route 123 left turn to I-95 southbound is open in Woodbridge

By PLN News 11/15/2026

Drivers on northbound Route 123 (Gordon Boulevard) in Woodbridge now use a new left-turn lane at the traffic signal to reach southbound I-95, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

The new turn opened about 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. The existing northbound Route 123 loop ramp to southbound I-95 has been permanently closed, and the former merge onto southbound I-95 has been eliminated. The change is part of a larger I-95 and Route 123 interchange project scheduled for completion in late 2028.

Fredericksburg lights its Christmas tree at Riverfront Park

By PLN News 11/15/2026

Fredericksburg lit its Christmas tree Saturday night at Riverfront Park, the annual kickoff that is the first tree lighting in the Potomac Local News region.

The free event ran from 4 to 7 p.m. at 701 Sophia Street and included live music, food trucks, local vendors, kids’ activities and a visit from Santa. It is presented in collaboration with the City of Fredericksburg and Fredericksburg Main Street.

Earlier in the day, downtown shops held the first day of Holiday Open House Weekend, with special promotions, discounts, door prizes and the start of Window Wonderland and the Holiday Shopping Passport. The open house continues Sunday.

Stafford Christmas Parade returns Dec. 19 at Pratt Park with country theme

By PLN News 11/14/2026

The Stafford Christmas Parade returns to Pratt Park on Saturday, December 19, at 3 p.m. with the theme “Home for the Holidays – A Country Christmas.”

Presented by the Stafford County Agricultural & Homemaking Fair, the parade starts and finishes at the YMCA gate entrance at 120 River Road. Lineup is behind the baseball field. The judging stage is near the bathrooms at the River Road entrance.

The event runs rain, shine, or light snow. Alcohol is prohibited. Dogs are welcome on a leash if they are crowd-friendly.

SGA in talks to turn The Underground back into a bar

By Tatyana Rivera 11/13/2026

The Student Government Association (SGA) proposed new ideas for a hybrid food venue and bar in The Underground during recent discussions with President Troy Paino and his cabinet. This addition to The Underground aims to give students a space to eat, socialize and spend time on campus.

Ideas surrounding the new campus hub began after conversations sparked about the area not meeting its full potential.

Goodman envisions transforming The Underground into UMW’s newest go-to spot.

“The current ask that we’ve kind of formed over these last few days is that it’d be opened up at more regular hours throughout the day,” he said. “There’d be some form of food there, hopefully some form of drink and it can serve as a place for students to hang out, have fun, do whatever.”

ADVANCE READS

Drew Gallagher, Phil Huber, Steve Watkins

Drew Gallagher, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Well, Drew, let me start by congratulating you on your 150th column. That is quite an achievement and, dare I say, unexpected?

Thank you. As with all great streaks, no one expects greatness when they begin. When Cal Ripken first trotted out to shortstop for the Baltimore Orioles in 1982, did anyone anticipate that he would play for another 2,631 games in a row? Similarly, when Jahangir Khan started his amazing streak of 555 straight squash matches in 1981, no one knew they were watching the dawning of an era. Probably because no one was watching a squash match.

But in journalism circles, the number 150 is much less impressive. Dave Barry wrote nearly 1,300 columns over the course of 25 years with the Miami Herald. E.B. White wrote a column for Harper’s for five years and then contributed to The New Yorker for six decades.

READ ON

Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Ukraine does not need another announcement that peace is close. It needs a peace it can survive.

My military and intelligence service, reinforced by national-security studies at the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, taught me to ask what evidence supports a policy, whether our instruments of power serve a common purpose and what happens when our assumptions prove wrong.

What frustrates me now is our apparent failure to apply those lessons.

READ ON

Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

I spent the last night of my first life on the stone floor of a small cave high in the Aravalli Range, deep in a wildlife preserve, a winding 60 kilometers south of Alwar, a small city of a hundred thousand in dusty northern India. I had been traveling through Asia for four months—India, Nepal, Thailand, now back in India—smoking too much hashish and struggling to eat the spicy foods. It was early December 1976. I’d dropped 20 pounds since the end of my summer job as a laborer in a Central Florida phosphate mine, but hadn’t had much of an appetite for weeks. I also had a deep, wracking cough that had started two weeks before, traveling west from Calcutta back to my friend David’s Peace Corps village in Rajasthan province for a final visit before returning home to America, or what was left of it in that bicentennial year.

The coughing kept me awake much of the night, but didn’t seem to bother the sadhu who sat nearby, tending his small cave-fire. Every time I dozed, and then woke, he was still sitting a few feet away, gazing at the glowing coals. He was impossibly thin, dreadlocks covering his bare shoulders, nothing on besides a loin cloth. When he saw me watching, he pressed folded hands to his forehead and nodded. Strange shadows danced on the cave walls behind.

READ ON

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