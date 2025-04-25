Editor’s Note: The Advance is pleased to offer this new Friday afternoon section, What to Do This Weekend. If you’d like your public event considered for listing, please send information to the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com) by 5 pm each Wednesday.

Fredericksburg

Friday, 7 p.m.: Jazz and a Mission Concert Series benefiting Healthy Families Rappahannock Area. Free. Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd.

Saturday, 12 to 5 p.m.: Earth Day on the Rappahannock at Old Mill Park. Explore & experience tons of booths with hands-on activities, food vendors, and live music. Barrel trains, a rock wall, and more ensure tons of fun!

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Fredericksburg Food Truck Festival at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds. Let’s support our local Food Trucks! There will be a lot of different food trucks, kids activities, vendors, DJs, adult beverages, moon bounce and more! $10, tickets available here.

Spotsylvania

Saturday, 12 to 4 p.m.: Autism Awareness Day at Chancellor High School, featuring food, games, bounce house, vendors, public safety demonstrations, car seat inspections. Let’s come together to support autism awareness and enjoy a great day with the community! Free.

Sunday, 8:40 a.m.: Sunday Hike with adoptable dogs. Free. Join us for the Sunday Hike where you can take rescue dogs out for a morning adventure along our beautiful local trails. No need to preregister—just meet at Old Dominion Humane Society, 3602 Lafayette Blvd, to be matched with your furry hiking partner.

Stafford

Friday, 7:30 p.m. (repeats Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.): Jesus Christ Superstar at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets $35-$82, available here.

Friday, 8 p.m.: Friday Night Flick featuring “The Secret Life of Pet” at Embrey Mill Park, 1600 Mine Road. Free.

