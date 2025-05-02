Editor’s Note: The Advance is pleased to offer this new Friday afternoon section, What to Do This Weekend. If you’d like your public event considered for listing, please send information to the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com) by 5 p.m. each Wednesday.

Fredericksburg

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Art in the Park. Local artists and crafters showcase their creativity every first and third Saturday at the Fredericksburg Farmer’s Market at Hurkamp Park. More info and vendors here.

Sunday, 2:30 to 4 p.m.: A Monumental Celebration honoring Mary Washington. Join the Washington Heritage Museums to honor Mary Washington and her contributions as America’s First Mother. This free, community event is modeled after the historic 1954 wreath laying attended by President Eisenhower. The event will feature the U.S. Marine Corps Band and engaging speakers. Bring your camp chairs and picnic blankets. More information here.

Spotsylvania

"Visit to Chancellorsville Battlefield" by thumeco is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Special programs commemorating the Battle of Chancellorsvilleat 9001 Plank Road, Spotsylvania.

10 to 11 a.m.: Guided walk. Join a ranger for an extended version on our daily Chancellorsville tour with a special focus on the events that took place in the woods surrounding the visitor center on May 3, 1863. Meet at the battle painting outside the Visitor’s Center.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Visit with living historians at the Jackson Flank Attack tour stop and learn about the life of the soldiers on the Chancellorsville Battlefield.

2 to 3:30 p.m.: Guided walk examining the results of one of the war’s most famous attacks. This walk will utilize a variety of primary sources to discuss the fighting that broke out at the end of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson’s flank march and how U.S. forces put up a stiff, but ultimately futile resistance. (The program entails approximately 0.5 miles of walking round trip over 90 minutes. Visitors should wear good shoes and bring water.)

Saturday, 3 to 5 p.m.: Star Wars Day at Salem Church library. Star Wars-themed activities, trivia, and crafts, while supplies last. All ages. Free.

Stafford

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Read Between the Vines at Potomac Point Winery. The winery will welcome The Book Market FXBG, a brand-new mobile bookstore. Browse a curated selection of books, find your next great read, and then settle in with a glass of wine and a cozy spot in the vineyard to immerse yourself in the pages. More info here.

King George

Saturday, 1 to 7 p.m.: King George Family Day, hosted by King George County and VFW Post 12202. Celebrate community at King George Family Day, a free event at Sealston Sports Complex (11050 Fletchers Chapel Road). The event will feature a diverse range of attractions, including food, beer, and wine vendors; live music by the Lowriders FXBG at 4 p.m. and tunes from DJ Dr. E.V. Rock’em throughout the day; 65+ local vendors; kids activities including games, arts and crafts, and bounce houses; public safety and military demonstrations; and community awards. Go here for more information and a map.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read the Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”