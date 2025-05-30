By Hailey Zeller

INTERN

Fredericksburg

UMW Galleries: Self Adjacent – A Group Exhibition on Caretaking

This thought-provoking exhibition explores the theme of caretaking through the work of multiple artists. The show runs through Sunday, June 1, at the Ridderhof Martin Gallery. Admission is free.

Learn more

Full Moon Frights: A Ghost Tour of Fredericksburg

Spooky stories and chilling legends come alive on this 1.5-hour walking tour through downtown Fredericksburg. The tour departs from the Visitors Center at 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Tickets: $25

Reserve your spot

Saturday Walking Group

Meet at the Fredericksburg Food Co-op at 8 a.m. Saturday for a group walk along the Rappahannock River Heritage Trail. A great way to stay active and meet others.

Details here

Cathedral Frame Glass/Resin Window Workshop

Create your own stunning glass and resin window at Mimi’s Vintage Cottage. No experience necessary. Saturday, 2–4:30 p.m.

Tickets: $87.21

3701 Lafayette Blvd.

Get tickets

Spotsylvania

Spotsylvania Farmers Market

One of the region’s largest, this Saturday market features 45+ vendors selling local produce, meats, seafood, baked goods, and more.

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 12150 Gordon Road

More info

Virginia Renaissance Faire

Travel back in time with jousting, music, living history, and more at Lake Anna Winery. Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Tickets: $10–$18 Get tickets

12th Annual Fashion Show

Enjoy an elegant afternoon of fashion, community, and creativity. Sunday, 3–6 p.m.

5012 Southpoint Parkway

Tickets: $65.87

Get tickets

15th Anniversary Drive-In Movie: The Forge

New Vision Ministries hosts a free drive-in movie night with popcorn, cotton candy, and community fun. Saturday, 7 p.m.

4956 Southpoint Parkway

Event details

Stafford

Dolls of Our Lives – Author Talk & Book Signing

Join author Mary Mahoney to explore the legacy of American Girl dolls and their cultural impact. Donations of used dolls are welcome. Saturday at 1 p.m.

Gari Melchers Home & Studio, 224 Washington St, Falmouth

Event page

Sipping Under the Stars: Dirty Dancing

Watch a classic movie under the stars at Potomac Point Winery. Wine, snacks, and a perfect summer night. Saturday, 7:30–10:30 p.m.

Tickets: $16

275 Decatur Road

Reserve now

Long Family Markets

Shop local at the Stafford Sunday Market with fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Blvd

More info

