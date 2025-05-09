Editor’s Note: The Advance is pleased to offer this new Friday afternoon section, What to Do This Weekend. If you’d like your public event considered for listing, please send information to the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com) by 5 p.m. each Wednesday.

Fredericksburg

"Farmers Market, Hurkamp Park, Fredericksburg, VA. Watercolor and Fountain Pen. Sketched during @sharisketcher Watercolor sketching workshop. - #fredericksburgva #hurkamppark #farmersmarket #sketchbook #sketches #drawing #artistsofinstagram #usk #urbansket" by toddpop1 is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0.

Saturday, 10 to 11:30 a.m.: History on Wheels: Living Legacies Sneak Peek at 907 Princess Anne Street. The Fredericksburg Area Museum invites families from all school districts to an exclusive sneak peek of FAM’s upcoming African American history exhibit Living Legacies before it opens May 30th. Working together, families will create their own museum exhibits about their family’s history. Free, but registration is required.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: International Family Day at the James Monroe Musuem, 908 Charles Street. Join the Monroe family in the Museum garden to celebrate!

There will be free admission, live craft demonstrations, and hands-on activities for all ages! Free.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Mental Health, Wellness, and Safety Resource Fair presented by Fredericksburg City Public Schools, at James Monroe High School. The event will include expert-led sessions in journaling, yoga, and more; mental resources for all age groups; free haircuts from Faded and Co; and the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank’s mobile food truck. Free; register here.

Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.: Grassroots Sundays Artisan Market at Hurkamp Park. Join us for a special Mother’s Day Market! Celebrate the amazing moms in your life with a day of shopping and community spirit. Discover a curated selection of handmade treasures crafted by local artisans — from jewelry, home décor, and art to skincare, candles, and more! More info and vendor application here.

Spotsylvania

"Virginia Renaissance Fair" by llee_wu is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0.

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (repeats weekends through June 7): Virginia Renaissance Faire at Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road. Music, stage performances, jousting, hound coursing, living history demonstrations, and more! Explore the many things to do and see around our fair village of Staffordshire. Tickets $10-$18, available online only.

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Spotsy Spring Classic Car Show, 7100 Steckler Lane (across from Riverbend High School). Vehicle years 1990 and older. Free family-fun, vendors, and food trucks.

Stafford

Friday, 7:30 p.m. (repeats Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.): To Kill a Mockingbird at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, 95 Riverside Parkway. Tickets $35-$82, available here.

Saturday, 1:30 to 3 p.m.: PAWS for Reading at Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd. Practice your reading with therapy dogs trained to be avid listeners. Grades K-6. Sign up for a time slot here.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”