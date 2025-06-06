What to Do This Weekend
June 6-8, 2025
By Hailey Zeller
INTERN
Fredericksburg
School of Rock Spring Season Show
Photo by Jeremy Allouche on Unsplash
Join us for an electrifying evening of live music as the School of Rock presents its Season Performance. This all-ages event will showcase the incredible talents of their student and adult musicians.
Jun 7, 2025 | 5:00pm - 10:00pm
Strangeways Brewing | 350 Lansdowne Road
Free admission
More Info
Fredericksburg Greek Festival
Savor Authentic Greek specialties while enjoying live Greek music and dancing. Hosted by Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, this family friendly festival brings the culture and cuisine of Greece. Saturday, June 7 | 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Sunday, June 8 | 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM
12326 Spotswood Furnace Road, Fredericksburg, VA
Free admission
More Info
Spring Garage Sale at the Convention Center
Find treasures and unbeatable bargains at this one-of-a-kind shopping event featuring hundreds of individual yard sales all under one roof! You’ll find everything from antiques and collectibles to books, toys, furniture, kitchenware, home décor, clothing, and so much more. Whether you’re redecorating, searching for unique finds, or just love a good bargain, this is the place to be.
Saturday, June 7
Early Bird: 8:00 AM ($10) | General Admission: 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM ($5)
2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
Cash only at the door | Kids 12 & under free
Details + Tickets
Spotsylvania
Food Truck Rodeo
Photo by Nathalia Segato on Unsplash
Plan for a delicious day at the Food Truck Rodeo at Spotsylvania Courthouse Village. Enjoy live music, food trucks, and free admission.
Saturday, June 7 | 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
9015 Old Battlefield Blvd, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA
Details
Spotsylvania Farmers Market
One of the region’s largest, this Saturday market features 45+ vendors selling local produce, meats, seafood, baked goods, and more.
8 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 12150 Gordon Road
More info
Virginia Renaissance Faire
Travel back in time with jousting, music, living history, and more at Lake Anna Winery.
Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Tickets: $10–$18
Get tickets
Stafford
Aquia Creek Road Cleanup - June 2025
Make a difference in our local waterways by volunteering in this shoreline cleanup. Gloves and bags provided. Bring your energy and be part of a positive environmental impact.
June 7, 2025 | 9am-12pm
Aquia Bay Marina, 2846 Brooke Road
Info & Sign-Up
Long Family Markets
Shop local at the Stafford Sunday Market with fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Blvd
More info
Fathers and Families Fun Walk/Run
Kick off your Saturday morning with a 5K celebrating fitness & fatherhood. Held at John Lee Pratt Park, this event features a walk/run course along scenic trails and family-friendly fun through the morning.
Saturday, June 7 | 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM
120 River Road, Fredericksburg, VA
$35 per participant
Register Here
Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation
The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.
We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.
Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.
Make a one-time donation of any amount.
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”