By Hailey Zeller

INTERN

Fredericksburg

School of Rock Spring Season Show

Photo by Jeremy Allouche on Unsplash

Join us for an electrifying evening of live music as the School of Rock presents its Season Performance. This all-ages event will showcase the incredible talents of their student and adult musicians.

Jun 7, 2025 | 5:00pm - 10:00pm

Strangeways Brewing | 350 Lansdowne Road

Free admission

More Info

Fredericksburg Greek Festival

Savor Authentic Greek specialties while enjoying live Greek music and dancing. Hosted by Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, this family friendly festival brings the culture and cuisine of Greece. Saturday, June 7 | 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Sunday, June 8 | 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

12326 Spotswood Furnace Road, Fredericksburg, VA

Free admission

More Info

Spring Garage Sale at the Convention Center

Find treasures and unbeatable bargains at this one-of-a-kind shopping event featuring hundreds of individual yard sales all under one roof! You’ll find everything from antiques and collectibles to books, toys, furniture, kitchenware, home décor, clothing, and so much more. Whether you’re redecorating, searching for unique finds, or just love a good bargain, this is the place to be.

Saturday, June 7

Early Bird: 8:00 AM ($10) | General Admission: 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM ($5)

2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA

Cash only at the door | Kids 12 & under free

Details + Tickets

Spotsylvania

Food Truck Rodeo

Photo by Nathalia Segato on Unsplash

Plan for a delicious day at the Food Truck Rodeo at Spotsylvania Courthouse Village. Enjoy live music, food trucks, and free admission.

Saturday, June 7 | 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

9015 Old Battlefield Blvd, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA

Details

Spotsylvania Farmers Market

One of the region’s largest, this Saturday market features 45+ vendors selling local produce, meats, seafood, baked goods, and more.

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 12150 Gordon Road

More info

Virginia Renaissance Faire

Travel back in time with jousting, music, living history, and more at Lake Anna Winery.

Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Tickets: $10–$18

Get tickets

Stafford

Aquia Creek Road Cleanup - June 2025

Make a difference in our local waterways by volunteering in this shoreline cleanup. Gloves and bags provided. Bring your energy and be part of a positive environmental impact.

June 7, 2025 | 9am-12pm

Aquia Bay Marina, 2846 Brooke Road

Info & Sign-Up

Long Family Markets

Shop local at the Stafford Sunday Market with fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Blvd

More info

Fathers and Families Fun Walk/Run

Kick off your Saturday morning with a 5K celebrating fitness & fatherhood. Held at John Lee Pratt Park, this event features a walk/run course along scenic trails and family-friendly fun through the morning.

Saturday, June 7 | 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM

120 River Road, Fredericksburg, VA

$35 per participant

Register Here

