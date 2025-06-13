By Hailey Zeller

INTERN

It’s Father’s Day this weekend, and there are lots of activities around the region this weekend to help you, dad, and friends celebrate the day. Have an event you’d like to promote? Email the editor.

Fredericksburg

Bluegrass in the Burg Festival

Enjoy three days of live bluegrass music featuring local and regional bands. Bring chairs, blankets, and snacks for a family-friendly outdoor concert series.

Friday–Sunday, June 12–14 | Saturday highlights June 14, noon–11:00 PM

Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, 2400 Airport Ave, Fredericksburg, VA

More Info

Father’s Day 5K/10K/1-Mile Run

Celebrate Father’s Day weekend with a community run/walk supporting local causes. Options include a 1-mile fun run, 5K, and half marathon routes through picturesque parks.

Saturday, June 14 | 7:30 am - 10:00 am

Old Mill Park & Prince William Forest Park Triangle, VA

More Info

Shakespeare on the Lawn

Catch a live performance of Shakespeare’s classic by local actors on the open lawn—bring picnic blankets and settle in for an afternoon of timeless storytelling.

Saturday & Sunday, June 14–15

Virginia Credit Union Stadium green space, 42 Jackie Robinson Way, Fredericksburg VA

Details + Tickets

Spotsylvania

Bourbon, BBQ, & Cigars

Enjoy a relaxing Saturday afternoon sampling signature bourbons, BBQ-style bites, and cigars, complete with live entertainment amid scenic vineyard grounds.

Saturday, June 14 | 11:00 AM–4:00 PM

A. Smith Bowman Distillery, 1 Bowman Drive, Fredericksburg VA

Details

Father’s Day Puppy Adoption Event

Celebrate Dad with a new furry friend: local shelter pups will be available for adoption at Spotsylvania Towne Centre, alongside family-friendly activities.

Saturday, June 14 | 12:00 PM–3:00 PM

Spotsylvania Towne Centre, Route 3, Fredericksburg VA

More info

Spotsylvania Farmers Market

Browse fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, baked goods, herbs, and crafts from 45+ local vendors. A perfect Saturday morning outing for the community.

Saturday, June 14 | 8:00 AM–1:00 PM

12134–12150 Gordon Road, Fredericksburg VA

More Info

Stafford

Father’s Day Car Show & Craft Fair

Celebrate dad with a day of classic and custom cars on display, alongside handmade crafts, live music, and food vendors.

Saturday, June 14 | 11:00 AM–4:00 PM

638 Kings Highway

More Info

Branches & Vines Market

Discover local artisans and makers showcasing handmade goods, art, jewelry, and more in a charming community market.

Saturday, June 14 | 9:00 AM–1:00 PM

1150 Courthouse Road, Stafford VA

More Info

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”