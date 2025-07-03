Compiled by Hailey Zeller

Fourth in Fredericksburg

Enjoy a day of patriotic community spirit with craft booths, live music, a kids’ area, and street closures downtown.

Location: Riverfront Park & Sophia Street, Fredericksburg, VA

Date & Time: Friday, July 4 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More Info

Founding Fathers’ Independence Celebration

Celebrate the spirit of independence with colonial-themed crafts and refreshments, featuring family-friendly activities hosted by the Fredericksburg Library.

Location: Dorothy Hart Community Center (Fredericksburg Library)

Date & Time: Saturday, July 5 | 3 to 4 p.m.

More Info

Fredericksburg Farmer’s Market

Shop for fresh produce, baked goods, flowers, and local crafts in a scenic downtown setting.

Location: Hurkamp Park, Fredericksburg, VA

Date & Time: Saturday, July 5 | 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission: Free

Spotsylvania

Spotsylvania Farmers Market

One of the region’s largest, this Saturday market features 45+ vendors selling local produce, meats, seafood, baked goods, and more.

Time and Location: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 12150 Gordon Road

More info

Stafford

Next to Normal at Riverside Center

Enjoy a compelling performance of the Tony Award-winning musical Next to Normal, part of the summer theater series.

Location: Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, Fredericksburg

Date & Time: Saturday, July 5

Tickets

Fabulous Fourth at Ferry Farm

Travel back to colonial times with historical reenactments, crafts, music, and a public reading of the Declaration. A $1 admission supports museum efforts.

Location: George Washington’s Ferry Farm, Kings Highway, Fredericksburg, VA

Date & Time: Friday, July 4 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

History at Sunset

Explore a pivotal moment in local Civil War history as park rangers discuss the 1862 Union occupation and its impact on civilians. This outdoor evening program takes place on the Chatham lawn—bring a chair or blanket and enjoy a peaceful yet powerful reflection on the past.

Location: Chatham, 120 Chatham Lane, Fredericksburg, VA

Date & Time: Saturday, July 5 | 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Long Family Markets

Shop local at the Stafford Sunday Market with fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Blvd

More info

4th of July Spectacular

Join the annual celebration at Pratt Park with food trucks, family games, live music from the Fredericksburg Concert Band, and a fireworks show at dusk.

Location: John Lee Pratt Memorial Park, 120 River Road

Date & Time: Friday, July 4 | Gates open 6 p.m., fireworks ~9:15 PM

Admission: Free for residents; non-residents pay per vehicle

More Info

Westmoreland

July 4 Activities at George Washington Birthplace National Monument

Get ready for a day filled with fun activities at the birthplace park! There will be face painting, pinch pot making, and a quilt display in the Log House; an archaeology dig in the Memorial Area; and activities in the Memorial House Museum.

Location: 1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach, VA

Date & Time: Friday, July 4 | Log House activities 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Memorial House Museum open 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

More info

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”