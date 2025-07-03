What to Do This Weekend
There are Fourth of July activities, Farmer's Markets, and a Tony-winning musical at Riverside Center to choose from.
Compiled by Hailey Zeller
INTERN
Fredericksburg
Fourth in Fredericksburg
Enjoy a day of patriotic community spirit with craft booths, live music, a kids’ area, and street closures downtown.
Location: Riverfront Park & Sophia Street, Fredericksburg, VA
Date & Time: Friday, July 4 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More Info
Founding Fathers’ Independence Celebration
Celebrate the spirit of independence with colonial-themed crafts and refreshments, featuring family-friendly activities hosted by the Fredericksburg Library.
Location: Dorothy Hart Community Center (Fredericksburg Library)
Date & Time: Saturday, July 5 | 3 to 4 p.m.
More Info
Fredericksburg Farmer’s Market
Shop for fresh produce, baked goods, flowers, and local crafts in a scenic downtown setting.
Location: Hurkamp Park, Fredericksburg, VA
Date & Time: Saturday, July 5 | 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Admission: Free
Spotsylvania
Spotsylvania Farmers Market
One of the region’s largest, this Saturday market features 45+ vendors selling local produce, meats, seafood, baked goods, and more.
Time and Location: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 12150 Gordon Road
Stafford
Next to Normal at Riverside Center
Enjoy a compelling performance of the Tony Award-winning musical Next to Normal, part of the summer theater series.
Location: Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, Fredericksburg
Date & Time: Saturday, July 5
Fabulous Fourth at Ferry Farm
Travel back to colonial times with historical reenactments, crafts, music, and a public reading of the Declaration. A $1 admission supports museum efforts.
Location: George Washington’s Ferry Farm, Kings Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Date & Time: Friday, July 4 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
History at Sunset
Explore a pivotal moment in local Civil War history as park rangers discuss the 1862 Union occupation and its impact on civilians. This outdoor evening program takes place on the Chatham lawn—bring a chair or blanket and enjoy a peaceful yet powerful reflection on the past.
Location: Chatham, 120 Chatham Lane, Fredericksburg, VA
Date & Time: Saturday, July 5 | 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM
Long Family Markets
Shop local at the Stafford Sunday Market with fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Blvd
4th of July Spectacular
Join the annual celebration at Pratt Park with food trucks, family games, live music from the Fredericksburg Concert Band, and a fireworks show at dusk.
Location: John Lee Pratt Memorial Park, 120 River Road
Date & Time: Friday, July 4 | Gates open 6 p.m., fireworks ~9:15 PM
Admission: Free for residents; non-residents pay per vehicle
Westmoreland
July 4 Activities at George Washington Birthplace National Monument
Get ready for a day filled with fun activities at the birthplace park! There will be face painting, pinch pot making, and a quilt display in the Log House; an archaeology dig in the Memorial Area; and activities in the Memorial House Museum.
Location: 1732 Popes Creek Road, Colonial Beach, VA
Date & Time: Friday, July 4 | Log House activities 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Memorial House Museum open 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
