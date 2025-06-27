By Hailey Zeller

Intern

Fredericksburg

FXBG PRIDE March & Festival

Celebrate Fredericksburg’s LGBTQ+ community with a morning march and a lively festival at Riverfront Park featuring vendors, performances, and family-friendly activities. The event wraps up with an evening afterparty at Market Square.

Saturday, June 28 | March starts 9:30 AM | Festival 11 AM–4 PM | Afterparty 6–11 PM

More info

Faith Housing Coalition Affordable Housing Expo

Explore practical solutions to Fredericksburg’s housing crisis at this free community expo. Hosted by the Faith Housing Coalition, the event brings together housing counselors, nonprofits, and local agencies to share resources on renting, homeownership, credit repair, and financial planning. The expo also features food demos, raffles, giveaways, and family-friendly activities.

Location: James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Avenue

Date & Time: Saturday, June 28 | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Admission: Free

Read more

Fredericksburg Farmers Market

Shop the open-air stalls for peak summer produce, flowers, breads, and more in historic downtown.

Location: Hurkamp Park, Fredericksburg, VA

Date & Time: Saturday, June 28 | 7:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Spotsylvania

Stars & Stripes Spectacular

Photo by DESIGNECOLOGIST on Unsplash

Celebrate Independence Day early with live music, food trucks, craft vendors, children’s activities and a fireworks finale.

Historic Courthouse District, Spotsylvania, VA

Saturday, June 28 | 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM

More Info

Spotsylvania Farmers Market

Choose fruits, vegetables, baked goods, meats, dairy, and crafts from more than 45 local vendors at this community-friendly farmers market.

Location: 12150 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania, VA

Date & Time: Saturday, June 28 | 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Stafford

Children’s Book Fair

Enjoy story sessions and book shopping and kid-friendly entertainment. A morning of literacy fun for families.

Location: Stafford Market Place (VDOT commuter lot), 610 Staffordboro Blvd

Date & Time: Saturday, June 28 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Admission: Free

Songs of America

Relax with this community concert featuring patriotic and folk music in a family-friendly setting.

Location: St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 3:00 PM

Date & Time: Sunday, June 29 | 3:00 PM

More Info

Long Family Markets

Shop local at the Stafford Sunday Market with fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Blvd

More info

Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation

The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.

We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.

Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.

Make a one-time donation of any amount.

Make a One-time Donation

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”