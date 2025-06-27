What to Do This Weekend
Fireworks, markets, music and more are happening throughout Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, and Stafford this weekend!
By Hailey Zeller
Intern
Fredericksburg
FXBG PRIDE March & Festival
Celebrate Fredericksburg’s LGBTQ+ community with a morning march and a lively festival at Riverfront Park featuring vendors, performances, and family-friendly activities. The event wraps up with an evening afterparty at Market Square.
Saturday, June 28 | March starts 9:30 AM | Festival 11 AM–4 PM | Afterparty 6–11 PM
Faith Housing Coalition Affordable Housing Expo
Explore practical solutions to Fredericksburg’s housing crisis at this free community expo. Hosted by the Faith Housing Coalition, the event brings together housing counselors, nonprofits, and local agencies to share resources on renting, homeownership, credit repair, and financial planning. The expo also features food demos, raffles, giveaways, and family-friendly activities.
Location: James Monroe High School, 2300 Washington Avenue
Date & Time: Saturday, June 28 | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Admission: Free
Fredericksburg Farmers Market
Shop the open-air stalls for peak summer produce, flowers, breads, and more in historic downtown.
Location: Hurkamp Park, Fredericksburg, VA
Date & Time: Saturday, June 28 | 7:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Spotsylvania
Stars & Stripes Spectacular
Celebrate Independence Day early with live music, food trucks, craft vendors, children’s activities and a fireworks finale.
Historic Courthouse District, Spotsylvania, VA
Saturday, June 28 | 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Spotsylvania Farmers Market
Choose fruits, vegetables, baked goods, meats, dairy, and crafts from more than 45 local vendors at this community-friendly farmers market.
Location: 12150 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania, VA
Date & Time: Saturday, June 28 | 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Stafford
Children’s Book Fair
Enjoy story sessions and book shopping and kid-friendly entertainment. A morning of literacy fun for families.
Location: Stafford Market Place (VDOT commuter lot), 610 Staffordboro Blvd
Date & Time: Saturday, June 28 | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Admission: Free
Songs of America
Relax with this community concert featuring patriotic and folk music in a family-friendly setting.
Location: St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 3:00 PM
Date & Time: Sunday, June 29 | 3:00 PM
Long Family Markets
Shop local at the Stafford Sunday Market with fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade items.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 610 Commuter Lot, 163 Staffordboro Blvd
