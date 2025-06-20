What to Do This Weekend
Tacos, classic cars, and roller skating. There's a lot to eat, see, and do this weekend in the Diamond!
By Hailey Zeller
INTERN
Fredericksburg
Tacos and Margs Festival
Celebrate summer with tacos and margaritas from local vendors, plus live music and a festive atmosphere.
Saturday, June 21 | 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Virginia Credit Union Stadium
Kickin 4 Kellan 6.20k Family Fun Run
Start Saturday morning with this lively 4K run/walk that’s full of fun for all ages. Hosted by Family Vibe Events, it supports local causes and features post-race music, snacks, and awards.
Location: 120 River Road, Fredericksburg
Date & Time: Saturday, June 21 | 8AM - 12PM
Picnic in the Park – Dinosaur Day
Bring the kids for a themed picnic filled with dinosaur crafts, fossil digs, and guided learning sessions.
Location: 1401 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg
Date & Time: Sunday, June 22 | 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM
Spotsylvania
Zion UMC Car, Truck & Bike Show
Photo by Dylan Gillis on Unsplash
Showcasing classic cars, custom builds, and motorcycles. Guests can browse the vehicles, chat with owners, and enjoy refreshments and music.
Location: 8720 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania
Date & Time: Saturday, June 21 | 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Crab Fest at Lake Anna Winery
Enjoy all-you-can-eat crab and shrimp, live music, local wines, and artisan vendors. A relaxing and flavorful afternoon in the countryside.
Location: 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania
Date & Time: Saturday, June 21 | 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Stafford
Family Skating Sunday
Photo by Createasea on Unsplash
Roll into Sunday with open skate fun at Cavalier Family Skating—$8 per skater or $24 for a family pass. Great for all ages!
Location: Cavalier Family Skating
Date & Time: Sunday, June 22 | 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Branches & Vines 1st Annual Juneteenth Celebration
Celebrate Juneteenth with live entertainment, vendor booths, and community spirit during this inaugural celebration.
Location: 630 Commuter Lot, Stafford
Date & Time: Saturday, June 21 | 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Stafford County NAACP 2025 Juneteenth Commemoration and Celebration
A daylong event honoring freedom and culture with performances, educational exhibits, and family-friendly activities.
Location: Colonial Forge High School
Date & Time: Saturday, June 21 | 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
