Fredericksburg

Tacos and Margs Festival

Celebrate summer with tacos and margaritas from local vendors, plus live music and a festive atmosphere.

Saturday, June 21 | 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Virginia Credit Union Stadium

Kickin 4 Kellan 6.20k Family Fun Run

Start Saturday morning with this lively 4K run/walk that’s full of fun for all ages. Hosted by Family Vibe Events, it supports local causes and features post-race music, snacks, and awards.

Location: 120 River Road, Fredericksburg

Date & Time: Saturday, June 21 | 8AM - 12PM

Picnic in the Park – Dinosaur Day

Bring the kids for a themed picnic filled with dinosaur crafts, fossil digs, and guided learning sessions.

Location: 1401 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg

Date & Time: Sunday, June 22 | 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Admission: Free

Spotsylvania

Zion UMC Car, Truck & Bike Show

Showcasing classic cars, custom builds, and motorcycles. Guests can browse the vehicles, chat with owners, and enjoy refreshments and music.

Location: 8720 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania

Date & Time: Saturday, June 21 | 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Crab Fest at Lake Anna Winery

Enjoy all-you-can-eat crab and shrimp, live music, local wines, and artisan vendors. A relaxing and flavorful afternoon in the countryside.

Location: 5621 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania

Date & Time: Saturday, June 21 | 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Stafford

Family Skating Sunday

Roll into Sunday with open skate fun at Cavalier Family Skating—$8 per skater or $24 for a family pass. Great for all ages!

Location: Cavalier Family Skating

Date & Time: Sunday, June 22 | 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Branches & Vines 1st Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Celebrate Juneteenth with live entertainment, vendor booths, and community spirit during this inaugural celebration.

Location: 630 Commuter Lot, Stafford

Date & Time: Saturday, June 21 | 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Stafford County NAACP 2025 Juneteenth Commemoration and Celebration

A daylong event honoring freedom and culture with performances, educational exhibits, and family-friendly activities.

Location: Colonial Forge High School

Date & Time: Saturday, June 21 | 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

