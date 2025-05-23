Want to see your weekend events featured here? Send details to the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com) by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fredericksburg

Memorial Day Masonic Procession & Open House

Fredericksburg Lodge No. 4, A.F & A.M. invites area community members to honor the Fredericksburg Freemasons who served in the American Revolution and the War of 1812, including those who are buried in the Fredericksburg Masonic Cemetery such as Gen. George Weedon, Gen. John Minor, Brig. Gen. Gustavus B. Wallace, and Maj. Benjamin Day. This free, unique event includes:

9 a.m. – Meet and greet at the Lodge (803 Princess Anne St)

10 a.m. – Masonic procession to the Cemetery (900 Charles St) accompanied by bagpipe and a presentation of the colors

10:20 a.m. – Address by Past Grand Master of Masons in Virginia, Jack K. Lewis

10:45 a.m. – Procession back to the Lodge

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. – Welcoming remarks from the Master of the Lodge, lecture on Masonic brothers in the American Revolution and War of 1812, and open house tours.

Wreath Laying at Hugh Mercer Monument

A ceremony commemorating Revolutionary War Hero Hugh Mercer will take place at his monument on Washington Avenue. The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. and includes local historian Trip Wiggins as speaker for the event.

Fredericksburg National Cemetery Luminaria

Saturday, May 24, 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.

The Fredericksburg National Cemetery Luminaria is an annual event featuring over 15,000 lanterns in the cemetery – one for each soldier buried in the cemetery grounds. This event takes place on the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend. The luminaria honors soldiers who have died in the service of this country.

The cemetery will also host a brief ceremony at 10 a.m. that includes the playing of taps. People will be stationed throughout the cemetery from 10:15 a.m. - 4 p.m. to share stories about the history of Memorial Day in Fredericksburg and facilitate remembrance activities to honor those who lost their lives in service to the United States.

Fredericksburg Area Veterans Council Annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

Monday, May 26, 2025 - 2:30pm - Fredericksburg Area War Memorial Park 531 George Street

Bob Dylan Revisited

May 24, 8 p.m. - Curitiba Art Cafe - 919 Caroline Street

Spotsylvania

Wilderness Memorial Day Market

Stafford

Memorial Day Ceremony

Stafford County will honor the fallen with a powerful tribute at its annual Memorial Day Ceremony, featuring a special appearance by The Old Guard—the U.S. Army’s Third Infantry Regiment—and keynote remarks by Lester Evans, retired Marine Corps Lt. Colonel and President of Rolling Thunder, Inc., VA 3. The ceremony will take place on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the Armed Services Memorial, located on the campus of the George L. Gordon, Jr., Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA 22554. The event will also help kick off Stafford’s celebration of the Virginia 250th Anniversary.

Place a Flag in Semper Fidelis Memorial Park

This Memorial Day weekend (5/23-5/26), we invite you to visit the National Museum of the Marine Corps and honor our fallen heroes by placing an American Flag in Semper Fidelis Memorial Park. Flags are available to pick up inside the Museum through Monday, May 26th.

Waterpark Grand Opening Weekend



Friday–Monday, May 23–26

Massad Family YMCA - 212 Butler Road, Fredericksburg, VA

