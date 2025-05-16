Editor’s Note: The Advance is pleased to offer this new Friday afternoon section, What to Do This Weekend. If you’d like your public event considered for listing, please send information to the editor (mdavis@fxbgadvance.com) by 5 p.m. each Wednesday.

Fredericksburg

The annual Marine Corps Historic Half is Sunday, with the race scheduled to go off at 6 a.m. To learn more, visit the Marin Corps Historic Half website.

Latin Festival

The Latin Festival will run Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Fair Grounds. This family-friendly event offers lots of activities for children, and features vendors, food trucks, music, and more.

Fredericksburg Symphony Orchestra

The symphony ends its season Saturday evening with “A Rogers and Hammerstein Celebration.”

Spotsylvania

The Big One: Saturday Night NASCAR Racing at Dominion Raceway

A full slate of racing is on tap for Saturday, May 17, at Dominion Raceway. Branded “The Big One,” the evening will feature a full slate of racing for the evening. Gates open at 5, and the checkered flag drops at 7:00. Tickets are available here.

Virginia Renaissance Faire

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (repeats weekends through June 7): Virginia Renaissance Faire at Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road. Music, stage performances, jousting, hound coursing, living history demonstrations, and more! Explore the many things to do and see around our fair village of Staffordshire. Tickets $10-$18, available online only.

Spring Festival

Wilderness Run Vineyards and 1781 Brewing Co. will be featuring food trucks, vendors, and live music from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Scheduled performers include Jesse Stovell, Virginia Green Band, and Scenic Roots.

Stafford

Foodie Fest

Stafford’s First Ever Foodie Fest is about to steal the spotlight! This isn’t just a market—it’s a culinary celebration of culture, community, and creativity. Saturday, May 17 | 9 AM–1 PM | 630 Courthouse Commuter Lot. From empanadas to sauces, spices to sweets—discover bites that tell a story and meet the makers behind the magic.

