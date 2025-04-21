By Dr. Joseph Ferguson

MEDICAL COLUMNIST

Editor’s Note: This column by a local medical professional offers insights and advice on medical topics. The opinions or views expressed in these columns are not intended to treat or diagnose; nor are they meant to replace the treatment and care that you may be receiving from a licensed professional physician or mental health professional.

The Virginia Department of Health has reported that a child, one to four years of age, has been diagnosed with measles. Times and places of potential exposure include:

Kaiser Permanente Caton Hill Medical Center, Advanced Urgent Care, located at 13285 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge, on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Kaiser Permanente Fredericksburg Medical Center, Pediatrics Department, located at 1201 Hospital Drive in Fredericksburg, on April 16 from noon to 5 p.m.

Everyone born before 1957 and everyone who has received two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine can be assumed to be immune from measles, and there is no reason for them to take any action even if they have had a clear measles exposure. There is no need whatsoever for any MMR booster.

Although measles is often a disease of childhood, any unvaccinated person born after 1956 is susceptible to it. Those who have had only one vaccine dose are actually very likely to be fully immune, but the best bet would be to go ahead and get the second vaccine dose without delay.

Those who have never gotten any MMR shots should get their first shot immediately. If your doctor’s office does not have the MMR vaccine, you can get the vaccines at most pharmacies.

If you do not know whether you have ever gotten any MMR shots, and your physician does not have those records, you can request your vaccination records using the VDH Immunization Record Request Form. If you still don’t know your immunization status, you can get a blood test to find out whether you are immune. Or you could just go ahead and get the two shots, since there is no risk in getting extra shots.

If you believe you have been exposed to measles

Contact your healthcare provider immediately. Make sure you mention whether you think you have an immunocompromising condition (including whether you are taking immunocompromising medication) and whether you are having symptoms.

During the 21 days after potential exposure, watch for measles symptoms and, if any symptoms of measles are exhibited, immediately isolate yourself at home.

Do not go to any medical clinic or emergency room without first calling ahead and notifying the medical staff and requesting that they call the local health department.

What is Measles?

Measles is a highly contagious infectious disease. It can spread easily through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can even be spread if one breathes in the same vicinity as the infected person. There are two phases of measles symptoms. The first phase is characterized by fevers greater than 101, coughing, sneezing, watery eyes and a runny nose. These symptoms typically start seven to fourteen days after exposure.

I really want to emphasize the fact that there is usually at least a seven-day delay between exposure and the first symptom of any kind. A person exposed to measles here in Fredericksburg on April 16 would likely be symptom-free until, at earliest, this Wednesday, April 23rd. They might even be symptom-free until Wednesday of next week, April 30th.

The second measles phase is the rash which appears three to five days after symptoms start. Initially, the rash is localized to the face, but then it spreads to the rest of the body.

People with measles are considered to be contagious from four days before symptoms appear through four days after the rash appeared.

If you have questions about a potential measles exposure, you can send an email to

epi_response@vdh.virginia.gov or contact your local health department.

Joseph Ferguson, MD, is a graduate of The John’s Hopkins School of Medicine. He founded Fredericksburg Primary Care 20 years ago and he has operated that clinic ever since. His office is accepting new patients at: 540.374.8140.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”