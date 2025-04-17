By Martin Davis

Pictured L to R Emily Avery, Web Marketing Specialist; Shauna Lucas, Client Relations Specialist; Virginia Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Commissioner Joseph Guthrie; Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr; Debby Girvan, CEO; Halle O’Daniel, Web Marketing Associate

When it comes to beef production, Virginia is no Texas. But the commonwealth’s beef industry is a significant contributor to the economy.

“Virginia’s beef industry helps the Commonwealth thrive,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr in a press release, “with more than 574,000 head of cattle contributing over $524 million to the state’s economy.”

This week, Fredericksburg’s Flair Communication was recognized during a special ceremony at the 35th Annual Virginia Beef Expo for designing the new “Virginia Verified Beef” logo. It’s the first in a series of official labels for the Commonwealth’s new meat certification initiative that was established in 2024 by the state legislature.

Unveiling the Virginia Verified Beef logo.

The new logo will appear on packaging to verify meat that is bred, born, raised and processed in Virginia. The program begins with beef, and will expand to include pork, lamb, and goat under the broader Virginia Verified Meat brand.

Debby Girvan, CEO of Flair Communication, said that, “As a Virginia native, it was an honor to help promote one of the state’s most vital industries. Our team is proud to support Virginia farmers and strengthen consumer awareness of high-quality, locally sourced meat.”

The Virginia Verified Meat program is administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), with certification provided through authorized industry partners such as the Virginia Cattlemen’s Association.

