Advance Evening News
This evening, a D-Day Reflection, and What to Do This Weekend
Serving the Cause of Freedom by Sharing in Its Risks
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
The following are the FXBG Advance Editor's remarks on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, delivered June 6, 2024, in Fredericksburg at the war memorial.
Read the full Essay
What to Do This Weekend
By Hailey Zeller
Activities indoor and out around the greater Fredericksburg region this weekend.
Read the Weekend Calendar of Events
Support the Advance with an Annual Subscription or Make a One-time Donation
The Advance has developed a reputation for fearless journalism. Our team delivers well-researched local stories, detailed analysis of the events that are shaping our region, and a forum for robust, informed discussion about current issues.
We need your help to do this work, and there are two ways you can support this work.
Sign up for annual, renewable subscription.
Make a one-time donation of any amount.
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”