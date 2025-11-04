Advance Evening News
This evening, voter turnout has been strong across the region today, and the federal shutdown is forcing government employees to turn to the food bank to make ends meet.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Stay with the Advance all evening for election results, and don’t miss Wednesday’s wrap up. Results will be updated throughout the night at ELECTION RESULTS 2025.
The Fredericksburg Region Votes
By Adele Uphaus
About 40% of registered voters had cast ballots either early or at the polls by 2 p.m. today. The polls close in one hour.
Read the full story
Federal Dysfunction Worsening Hunger
By Martin Davis
Food bank seeing record surge in people seeking assistance.
Read the full story
