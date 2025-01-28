By Adele Uphaus

United States Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner are calling for the Trump Administration to exempt all positions at the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs from a federal hiring freeze ordered last week.

By Martin Davis

On Monday, the White House announced “a pause to all grants and loans disbursed by the federal government,” according to the Washington Post. The move has created considerable confusion about what is and isn’t affected. The Advance has reached out to local school districts, as well as Germanna Community College and the University of Mary Washington to see what impacts, if any, they anticipate.

Our region has heard a lot about data centers over the past couple of years. Most of those issues have revolved around energy usage, water requirements, financial boons to localities, and their enormous physical footprint. What people know less about is why they’re needed. In short — artificial intelligence. And that’s complicating the question of consumer data protection.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”