BLACK HISTORY MONTH QUOTE

“When anyone tells me I can’t do anything, I’m just not listening anymore.”

-Florence Griffith Joyner

By Adele Uphaus

Fredericksburg City Council has cancelled Tuesday’s work session and regular meeting due to winter weather and instead will consider the appointment of a representative to the vacant Ward 3 seat at a special session on Thursday.

By Martin Davis

The five-plus-hour meeting featured passage of the CIP and budget proposals, celebration of Black History month, and debate about the new strategic planning process.

Robet Frost wrote of walking through the woods on a snowy evening:

The woods are lovely, dark and deep,

But I have promises to keep,

And miles to go before I sleep,

And miles to go before I sleep.

Snowfalls bring out the children, and the wonder, in all of us. Do you have photos from today’s storm that you’d like to share? Please send them to the editor, and we’ll pick the best to feature on Wednesday.

Send your photos to: mdavis@fxbgadvance.com

Correction

Tuesday morning’s e-newsletter blast incorrectly identified Joy Crump as running in Ward 3 for City Council. She is running in Ward 2. The Advance apologizes for the error.

