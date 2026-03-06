Advance Friday Morning News
It's March 6, 2026. Today, activities in an around the greater Fredericksburg region this weekend, and Bruce Saller on what we owe the oceans.
ENVIRONMENTAL CENTS: The Oceans Have Saved Us ...
By Bruce Saller
... Can we return the favor?
What to Do This Weekend
By Hailey Zeller
Activities in and around the greater Fredericksburg region for March 6 - 8.
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”