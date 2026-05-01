Advance Friday Morning News
It's May 1, 2026. Stafford schools adopt a budget, a health fair at Spotsy mall, Bruce Saller on electric airplanes, and our What to Do This Weekend column.
Stafford School Board Adopts Budget Supporting New Schools’ Operating Costs, Staff Salary Raise
By Adele Uphaus
Some deferred expenses will be added back when the General Assembly’s budget for next fiscal year is finalized.
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“We Are Growing and Excited:” Health Fair at Spotsy Mall Aims to Connect the Community with Health Resources
By Adele Uphaus
Fair is by the Stafford-Fredericksburg Chapter of the National Council of Negro Women and supports its national initiative “Good Health Wins.”
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ECONOMIC CENTS: Electric Aircraft Coming Soon
By Bruce Saller
Aviation continues to innovate, and electric flights may well be in our future.
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What to Do this Weekend: May 1-3
By Hailey Zeller
First Friday, the Great Train Race, a community health fair, an art and music fair, and more.
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