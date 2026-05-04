Advance Monday Morning News
It's May 4, 2026 - Star Wars Day. Today, a continuous Fredericksburg-Spotsylvania bike path, the virtue of small schools, AI and re-industrializing America, and Three Things to Stream for families.
Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania Bike Path Project Moves Forward
By Hank Silverberg
Public input is sought on two major projects. One would create a continuous 8-mile-long bike path between Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg.
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OPINION: When Bigger Isn’t Better: Rethinking Elementary School Expansion
By Lydell Fortune
How big should schools be? For elementary schools, there’s a compelling case that smaller is better.
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OPINION: The Technological Republic and the Re-Industrialization of America
By Shaun Kenney
Here’s a fact: the data center buildout is going to re-industrialize America. The sooner we embrace this reality; the sooner we reap the rewards.
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THREE THINGS TO STREAM: Fun Shows for the Whole Family
By Angela Davis
Test-stress is a thing, especially during SOLs. Here are some family friendly shows that can take the edge off the stress.
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