Advance Monday Morning News
It's March 2, 2026. Today, Stafford Sheriff's Office gets long-overdue equipment upgrades, Fredericksburg School Board preview, and On the Brakes reveals abundance of VDOT projects this week.
Vindman Celebrates Funding for Law Enforcement Projects in Stafford, Caroline
By Adele Uphaus
$1 million secured for the Stafford Sheriff’s Office will replace 245 mobile fleet radios that are significantly out of date.
Read the full article
MEETING PREVIEW: Fredericksburg School Board Meeting - Budget Presentation
By Martin Davis
The superintendent puts forward a $68 million operating budget.
Read the full article
ON THE BRAKES: Road Work Projects for the Week of March 2, 2026
By Hank Silverberg
Pothole repairs, road improvements, and ongoing road projects will touch many parts of the Fredericksburg region this week.
Read the full story
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”