By Adele Uphaus

$1 million secured for the Stafford Sheriff’s Office will replace 245 mobile fleet radios that are significantly out of date.

By Martin Davis

The superintendent puts forward a $68 million operating budget.

By Hank Silverberg

Pothole repairs, road improvements, and ongoing road projects will touch many parts of the Fredericksburg region this week.

