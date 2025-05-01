Advance Morning News
It's Thursday, May 2, 2025. Today, a special report on Rappahannock United Way's closure, Germanna names interim president, and elementary principals on a camp out.
SPECIAL REPORT: Rappahannock Area United Way Closure
By Martin Davis
While some were shocked by the announcement, others pointed to the changing ways in which people give as a possible reason for Wednesday's sudden announcement.
Germanna Community College Selects Interim President
By Martin Davis
Dr. Janet Gullickson is retiring; Dr. Van Wilson will serve as interim president while a national search is conducted to find the community college's next leader.
Margaret Brent Elementary Students Met Fundraising Goal, so Principals Camped Out at School Overnight
By Adele Uphaus
To the delight of everyone, the administrative team lost the annual fundraising challenge.
Local Obituaries
