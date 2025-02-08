Black History Month Quote

“Seems to me it ain't the world that's so bad but what we're doing to it, and all I'm saying is: see what a wonderful world it would be if only we'd give it a chance. Love, baby - love. That's the secret.”

- Louis Armstrong

By Martin Davis

It was an historic week; it was just another week. And the Advance is honored to report on it for you.

OP-ED: Fredericksburg City Council - Again - Keeps Public in Dark

By Guy Gormley

When it came time to pick a replace for Tim Duffy, known for his open, friendly character and willingness to level with the people, City Council went behind closed doors.

By Alan Herrmann

Ragtime is movie that’s well worth watching. It’s an adaptation of a novel by E.L. Doctorow that explores the whirlwind that was America in the early years of the 20th century with a huge cast of characters, some fictious and some historical, that just keep showing up.

