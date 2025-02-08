By Martin Davis

It was an historic week. A week when journalists must rise to the occasion.

As Donald Trump’s Executive Orders began to pile up, the list of stories we could chase threatened to swamp us. We found a ship, however, to keep us afloat so that we could work and tell the stories our community needs.

On Monday we launched “The Executive Order Project” with a clear approach to a moment in time that will keep historians and doctoral students busy for generations to come.

Our driving question? How will Trump’s Executive Orders affect the people, governments, for-profit businesses, and nonprofit organizations, for good or ill, that form the fabric of our region?

The stories we told this week came from all corners of the community we serve:

That hardly a corner of our community wasn’t touched by the changes that are now daily rolling off the Resolute Desk reveals the momentous times we are living in.

Maintaining Perspective

It was also, however, just another week.

The sheer volume of local stories we covered this week that were unaffected by the national debate should remind us that even in trying times, it’s our neighbors and local institutions that we depend upon most to build and strengthen community. And decisions are made most every day what will shape our lives today, and into the future. Among the stories we told:

We also captured the big hearts and generosity of those in our community who created the region we love and give generously to benefit others. People such as Ed King, whose art continues to inspire, those volunteers who provide homes for those in need, and Larry Silver who gave $1 million to Fredericksburg City Schools (Silver is an FXBG Advance donor).

The arts and local businesses also pushed on as normal. From costume designers who bring the stage to life, to bakers who create special spaces where community forms, national events couldn’t stanch the those people who add color and perspective to our neighborhoods.

What’s it all mean?

Even in the most trying national times, it’s what goes on here at home that matters most to us all. It’s where we find home, find people to support, and are reminded that good times are not guaranteed, but we can always find good people.

It was an historic week. And it was just another week.

And the Advance is honored to report on it for you.

