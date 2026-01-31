Advance Morning News
It's Saturday, January 31, 2026, the snow is STILL on the ground. Today, Donnie Johnston on all that snow, a look at the Doomsday Clock, and the Best of the Week.
COLUMN: Ice on Top of Snow ... Oh My
By Donnie Johnston
When a Virginia winter storm starts chasing northerners who’ve moved here to Florida, welcome to the bad old days.
Read the full story
OPINION: Tick, Tick, Tick - The Move Toward Doomsday Marches Forward
By Phil Huber
Global doomsday concerns have real-world effects on the people of Fredericksburg.
Read the full story
The Best of the Week
Most Read
The most-read story of the week was our SPECIAL REPORT: Localities, VDOT, Power Companies, Mary Washington Healthcare Preparing for Winter Storm. No surprise, as the storm created more havoc than most had imagined. Perhaps all that snow explains the other best-read story of the week:
Who doesn’t love a great inspirational story?
Business
Culture
Education
Tim Kaine Visits Spotsylvania Career and Tech Center to Talk CTE
Spotsylvania Superintendent's Proposed Budget Includes Investments in CTE, Transportation
Health
Virginia's Free Clinics are Facing an Influx of New Patients; Proposed State Budget Amendments Could Help Meet the Need
Opinion
Politics
Legislation Introduced by Local Reps Moving Through the General Assembly
TALKING RICHMOND: Virginia’s Legislative Session Raises Real Affordability Concerns
Theatre
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”