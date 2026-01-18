Advance Morning News
It's Sunday, January 18, 2026. Today, the Advance's special look back at the 2026 gubernatorial inauguration, Drew looks back at 2025, and the week's obituaries.
INAUGURATION ROUNDUP
By FXBG Advance Staff
From Friday’s special events, to Saturday night’s jam session with Dave Matthews at the Inaugural Ball, the Advance was there for all the excitement that was the inauguration of Virginia’s first female governor, and the state’s 75th — Abigail Spanberger. This special retrospective combines all our reporting, photos, and inaugural day extras in one article. Relive, or experience for the first time, this historic day.
HUMOR: Past Tense
By Drew Gallagher
Think 2025 was a bummer? Well, it was. But take heart, there were some upsides to the year, and Drew is here to tell you his. Wanna bet Abigail Spanberger calling him “funny” is one of them?
Obituaries
By Adele Uphaus
Local obituaries for January 10-16, 2026.
