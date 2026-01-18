Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

Site of the Inauguration. Photo by Martin Davis.

The Fredericksburg Advance covered the inauguration of Virginia’s 75th governor, Abigail Spanberger, on Saturday. Collected below are the stories, photos, and highlights of the many events.

The Inaugural Ball

We start at the end, with Saturday night’s inaugural ball, where Adele Uphaus was on hand to talk to attendees, snap photos, and bring the sense of revelry at Main Street Station where celebrants gathered to celebrate the 75th governor of Virginia.

The star-studded event featured Dave Matthews, who lived in Charlottesville before striking in big in music. The governor called Matthews “the soundtrack to 25 years of her life,” and Matthews thanked the governor “for giving us hope.”

An attendee whose last inaugural ball was that of Gov. Douglas Wilder told Uphaus that “she has supported other Dems since then, but hasn’t cared as much about any until now.”

Gov. Abigail Spanberger addresses the ball. All inaugural ball photos are by Adele Uphaus.

Joy Crump (L), and Charlie & Kisha Frye (R)

Dave Matthews with Gov. Spanberger and Family, and performing.

Jannan and George Holmes (left photo) and Adele with Charlie Payne (right photo)

Left Photo: Kesha Evans (L) and Joshua Cole (R); right photo: A Russell Awkard (L), Ambassador Pamela Bridgewater (C), and Xavier Richardson (R)

Left photo: bartenders offer up the event's signature cocktail; right photo: Beth Black (L), Lisa Durham, Joy Crump, and David Durham.

Pre-inaugural

The lines were long, and the streets were empty early Saturday morning as people prepared for the day.

Advance report on the events leading to the inauguration

Photos

Scenes around Capitol Square early Saturday morning prior to the inauguration. Photos by Martin Davis

The Inauguration

Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivered a speech that transcended her campaign trail promises. She called on Virginians to work in a bipartisan fashion — “We do not have to see eye-to-eye ... in order to stand shoulder-to-shoulder” — while recognizing the dangers of factionalism that threaten to undermine the values American democracy embraces.

Advance Reporting on the Inaugural Address

Listen to the Governor’s Address

0:00 -24:54

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Read the Governor’s Address

Photos

Top left: Del. Josh Cole, Top right: Speaker of the House Don Scott, Bottom left: Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Bottom Right: Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

Top left: The Hampton University Concert Choir sang the National Anthem, which Gov. Spanberger, top right, applauded. Bottom Left: Adams Beat sings "This Land Is Your Land," and Bottom right: Stafford Board of Supervisor member Pamela Yeung.

Friday Activities

Advance reporting on the Made in Virginia Market

