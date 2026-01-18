INAUGURATION ROUNDUP
From Friday's market to Saturday night's Ball, the Advance was your ticket to Gov. Abigail Spanberger's inauguration celebration.
By Martin Davis and Adele Uphaus and Sophie Hubbard

The Fredericksburg Advance covered the inauguration of Virginia’s 75th governor, Abigail Spanberger, on Saturday. Collected below are the stories, photos, and highlights of the many events.
The Inaugural Ball
We start at the end, with Saturday night’s inaugural ball, where Adele Uphaus was on hand to talk to attendees, snap photos, and bring the sense of revelry at Main Street Station where celebrants gathered to celebrate the 75th governor of Virginia.
The star-studded event featured Dave Matthews, who lived in Charlottesville before striking in big in music. The governor called Matthews “the soundtrack to 25 years of her life,” and Matthews thanked the governor “for giving us hope.”
An attendee whose last inaugural ball was that of Gov. Douglas Wilder told Uphaus that “she has supported other Dems since then, but hasn’t cared as much about any until now.”
Pre-inaugural
The lines were long, and the streets were empty early Saturday morning as people prepared for the day.
Advance report on the events leading to the inauguration
Photos
The Inauguration
Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivered a speech that transcended her campaign trail promises. She called on Virginians to work in a bipartisan fashion — “We do not have to see eye-to-eye ... in order to stand shoulder-to-shoulder” — while recognizing the dangers of factionalism that threaten to undermine the values American democracy embraces.
Advance Reporting on the Inaugural Address
Listen to the Governor’s Address
Read the Governor’s Address
Photos
Friday Activities
Advance reporting on the Made in Virginia Market
