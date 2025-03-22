Advance Morning News
It's Saturday, March 22. Today, local musician Emily Woodhull on challenges in her road to success, movie critic Alan Herrmann on the U.S. & Canada's film relationship, and the week's best.
Emily Woodhull is Home, but the Road to Success is Challenging
By Martin Davis
Canada and the U.S.: A Long History of Cooperation in Film
By Alan Herrmann
Canada’s beautiful scenery and similarity to U.S. locales also makes it ideal for filmmakers. It’s not unusual for American film and TV companies to use Toronto as a substitute for New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, or other urban settings.
Best of the Week
Local Government
Stafford Supervisors Vote Down Amendment Making Data Center Use Conditional
Full Funding of Budget Will Restore Hours at Spotsylvania Library Branches
Local Schools
A Group Planned to Protest a Visit to James Monroe High School by Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Local Elections
Candidate Profile: Susanna Finn
Human Interest
Twelve Virginia Youth Sued the State, Asserting their Right to a Healthy Climate
Community Mourns Boy’s Death by Suicide
It’s Rough Out There, But Help is Out There, Too
Opinion
Donnie Johnston: Trumpenomics Saved Us! (Not)
Local Obituaries
