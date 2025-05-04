Advance Morning News
It's Sunday, May 4, 2025. Today, we introduce the Local Author Profile, book reviews for spring, Drew's 'Sag Wagon,' Clay's knocking down housing, a look at The Natural, and the obits.
Local Author Profile: Steve Rabson
By Adele Uphaus
Rabson’s 2022 book “Keepers of Armageddon” is a first-hand account of nuclear weapons storage on Okinawa during the Vietnam War.
Read the full profile
'Sag Wagon'
By Drew Gallagher
This week, Drew fantasizes about walking all 500 or so miles of the El Camino. Well, more specifically, how to not walk the El Camino. Confused? Read below, and get your sag on.
Read the full story
Blowing It All Up
By Clay Jones
Clay Jones tackles housing support. Here's a hint - Duck!
Read the full story
Sunday Books & Culture
Edited By Vanessa Sekinger
Reviews for this week include Vanessa Diffenbaugh’s floral fiction “The Language of Flowers” and Lee Chang-Dong’s short stories about Korean history “Snowy Day and Other Stories.”
Read the full story
CLASSIC MOVIE REVIEW: 'The Natural': Baseball, Redemption, and Mythology
By Alan Herrmann
The Natural combines Americana, classic mythology, and a dose of baseball history in a piece of celluloid that continues to capture the imaginations of baseball fans.
Read the full story
Obituaries
By Adele Uphaus
Local obituaries for April 26-May 2, 2025.
Read the Obits
