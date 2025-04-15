Advance Morning News
It's Tuesday, April 15 - Tax Day! Today, Stafford supervisor wants apology from school board member, Bruce Saller on home energy audits, and a letter to the editor.
Stafford Supervisor Requests Public Apology from School Board Member for Comments About School Funding
By Adele Uphaus
The comments, from Hartwood representative Alyssa Halstead, came "from a place of almost total despair" about the school division's budget situation.
ENVIRONMENTAL CENTS: It's Time for a Home Energy Audit
By Bruce Saller
An energy audit from Dominion is a great way to start taking steps toward lowering your energy bill. Bruce Saller looks at the three options available to those living in single-family residences.
Letter to the Editor
Tonight’s Stafford Board of Supervisors’ meeting promises plot twists and intrigue.
