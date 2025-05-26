Editor’s Note: So that our staff may spend times with their families this Memorial Day, there will be no Monday afternoon edition. We look forward to seeing you again on Tuesday morning.

By Martin Davis

Ret. Colonel Teddy Durant, USMC Reserves, reflects on Memorial Day and the memories he daily carries of those who never made it home.

Our level of disconnectedness is arguably higher now than at any time since the 1930s, when many of the same social issues roiled American society. In such times as these, the rituals that unite us can quickly deteriorate to irrelevance. Forcing people to follow rituals (standing for the pledge of allegiance, for example) is no solution. When people are forced to follow rituals, we move no closer to healing the wounds that currently inflict us as a people. The true power of rituals rests in the abstract. Their value is in their ability to help us look deeper inside ourselves and understand the glue that binds us together as a people.

A fallen flag on I95 leads to a question: "are you living in a way that makes sense of fallen soldiers' absence?"

