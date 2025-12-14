Advance Morning News
It's Sunday, December 14, 2025. Today, The Food Bank's annual holiday food distribution, Sunday Books tackles Frankenstein and the Booker Prize, Drew's bad poetry, and the week's obits.
‘Satisfying in Its Difficulties’
By Martin Davis
Grocery stores, politicians, nonprofits, and everyday citizens gathered Saturday to distribute enough food for 51,000 meals holiday meals to nearly 500 families.
Sunday Books & Culture - Historical Fiction
By Penny A Parrish
Penny Parrish reviews Caroline Lea’s “Love, Sex, and Frankenstein, “ a behind the scenes origin story of the horror classic.
Sunday Books & Culture - Fiction
By Drew Gallagher
Drew Gallagher reviews the picaresque 2025 Book Prize winner Flesh by David Szalay.
HUMOR: Bad Poetry
By Drew Gallagher
Unrequited love has spawned brilliant poetry, memorable music, and whatever Drew was penning. Hold your nose, and read on.
Obituaries
By Adele Uphaus
Local obituaries for December 6-12, 2025.
