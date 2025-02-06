Advance Morning News
It's Thursday, February 6, 2025. Today, a UMW alumni who has worked on Hulu and HBO shows, an invitation to a public forum on cell phones, and the connection between flat tires and healthcare.
Black History Month Quote
Quote
- Nikki Giovanni, Quilting the Black-Eyed Pea, 2002
UMW Theater Grad Has Designed Costumes for Hulu, HBO
By Ky Huynh
Alicia Austin is back in Fredericksburg as the special guest costume designer for UMW Theater production of "John Proctor is the Villain."
Read the full story
PUBLIC FORUM INVITATION: Cell Phone Bans and Schools
By Martin Davis
School began without phones in student's hands. As we near the first year of this experiment, are bans working? Join the Advance and local school leaders for a public discussion.
Read the full story
COMMENTARY: Would You Fix a Flat Tire by Emptying the Ashtray?
By Jay Brock
Then why try to fix healthcare without addressing the waste associated with private health insurance?
Read the full commentary
