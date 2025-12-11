Share The Advance and Show the Difference Bolder Journalism Makes Share

Editor’s Note: Today, the Advance launches an in-depth look at local school districts’ performance on the state’s new assessment system. This system’s language and structure is unlike anything the state has previously attempted. Before reading this morning’s in-depth report, we strongly recommend that you first read Adele Uphaus’ excellent overview of Virginia’s new School Performance and Support Framework for a concise, clear explication of the rating system. Analyses of Stafford and Fredericksburg are coming this afternoon. King George and Caroline are in production. We also launch a new series today, Talking Richmond, in which locally elected members of the General Assembly write about the bills they are carrying and the issues that they are watching.

Now into our third year, the Advance has become the go-to source for education and political reporting. This Holiday season, please consider supporting our work as a subscriber at $8/month, or a Sustaining Member starting at $50/month. Support the Advance, and help grow independent, vibrant, intelligent journalism.

By Martin Davis

This morning, we publish the first in-depth look at how the state rated area school districts. First up is Spotsylvania County Public Schools. Readers should read Adele Uphaus’ Overview of Virginia’s New School Performance and Support Framework before diving in. Then, dig into the report for a deep-dive look at what it reveals, and what it doesn’t reveal, about educational performance.

Bolder Journalism Is Just $8/Month

By Martin Davis

Local members of the General Assembly bring Richmond legislative news that affects our region directly to the Advance’s readers.

Heading into the new legislative session, Del. Scott talks two bills he is carrying this year - one concerning access to medical records, the other about the water crisis that hit Orange in 2024.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”