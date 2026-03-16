By Martin Davis

Severe storms are expected Monday. The Advance advises readers to be on alert and prepared. More detailed information follows. Also, school closures and dismissals follow.

By Adele Uphaus

This is the first state title for Colonial Forge and for teacher/director (and alum of Stafford schools) Lisa Cover Tucci.

By Clay Jones

In Spotsylvania, two school board members have the perfect cure-all -- Drug test everybody!!!! What could go wrong?

By Staff

Scheduled road work in the Caroline, Fredericksburg, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford.

By Martin Davis

It’s a light week for government meetings.

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