Advance Sunday Morning News
It's March 16, 2026, and a busy morning - severe storms and school closures, Clay on the Spotsy School Board, On the Brakes for the week, government meetings, and a one-act state champion.
STORM WATCH - School Schedules
By Martin Davis
Severe storms are expected Monday. The Advance advises readers to be on alert and prepared. More detailed information follows. Also, school closures and dismissals follow.
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Colonial Forge Students Win State Title at One-Act Theater Competition
By Adele Uphaus
This is the first state title for Colonial Forge and for teacher/director (and alum of Stafford schools) Lisa Cover Tucci.
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POLITICAL CARTOON - Drug Tests for Everyone!
By Clay Jones
In Spotsylvania, two school board members have the perfect cure-all -- Drug test everybody!!!! What could go wrong?
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ON THE BRAKES for March 16 - 21, 2026
By Staff
Scheduled road work in the Caroline, Fredericksburg, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford.
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Government Meetings for the Week of March 16
By Martin Davis
It’s a light week for government meetings.
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