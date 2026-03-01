Advance Sunday Morning News
It's March 1, 2026. Today, why we write about books, a baseball record on the horizon, the problem with redistricting, this week's government meetings, and the week's obituaries.
FROM THE EDITOR: Do Books Still Matter?
By Martin Davis
Why does the Advance still write about books? Because a society steeped in advocacy, memes, and ideologies are no grounds for democracy.
HUMOR: Good Will Batting
By Drew Gallagher
In “Moneyball,” Billy Beane asked, “Do I care how they get on base?” His digit-head sidekick replied, “No, you do not.” Well, Earnesty gets on base. But can his ribs last moving to first as he does?
POLITICAL CARTOON: Pro-Redistricting? Anti-Redistricting?
By Clay Jones
What a world we live in. Republicans once hated the idea of relative ethics. Today? Well, it’s all about the relative.
Government Meetings for the Week of March 1
By Martin Davis
It’s a slow week in county government with four meetings scheduled among the five jurisdictions.
Obituaries
By Adele Uphaus
Local obituaries for February 21-27, 2026.
