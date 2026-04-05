Advance Sunday Morning/Evening News
It's April 5, 2026. Today, Drew Gallagher on baseball, a review of Little Women, a book review by Penny A Parrish, Clay Jones on redistricting, and the week's obituaries.
THEATRE REVIEW: Little Women, the Broadway Musical
By Dennis Wemm
Little Women suffuses the Riverside stage with light and warmth, keeping from the novel the main story and characters while focusing on the emotional reality of the situation.
Read the full article
POLITICAL CARTOON: It’s a Miracle!
By Clay Jones
Betting against redistricting? The deck’s stack, says Clay Jones.
Read the full article
HUMOR: Baseball Seasons
By Drew Gallagher
Drew - like the Advance - loves baseball. If you don’t, read this anyway. All the way to the end. You’ll be glad you did.
Read the full column
BOOK REVIEW: Historical Fiction
By Penny A Parrish
Jane Boleyn is the subject of Phillippa Gregory’s new work of historical fiction about the Tudor era in in England.
Read the full review
Obituaries
By Adele Uphaus
Local obituaries for March 28-April 3, 2026.
Read the obits
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”