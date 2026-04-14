By Adele Uphaus

A budget amendment being considered in the Virginia General Assembly would help get more fresh produce from local farms into the network.

By Hank Silverberg

Expect major delays overnight on I95 near Exit 126.

By Martin Davis

By Hailey Zeller

Fair is a place where all cultures are recognized as part of the community.

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