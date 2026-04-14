Advance Tuesday Morning News
It's April 14, 2026. Today, demand up at food bank, I95 backups this week, a Safari Migration, Spotsylvania BOS preview, and Hailey Zeller on the UMW Multicultural Fair.
Inflation, Federal Program Cuts Driving Demand at Local Food Banks and Pantries
By Adele Uphaus
A budget amendment being considered in the Virginia General Assembly would help get more fresh produce from local farms into the network.
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Big I-95 Project Moving Along
By Hank Silverberg
Expect major delays overnight on I95 near Exit 126.
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MEETING PREVIEW: Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors
By Martin Davis
Read the preview
Essay: UMW Multicultural Fair Brings Community Together in Annual Celebration
By Hailey Zeller
Fair is a place where all cultures are recognized as part of the community.
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