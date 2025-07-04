By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

It’s easy to forget just how big America really is.

I frequently drive nearly 6 hours — mostly through undeveloped parts of Virginia and North Carolina — to reach the mountains of North Carolina and the tiny town of Todd. As my mother was fond of saying when we made that trip in my youth, “You think you’re going to fall off the end of the earth before you get there.”

Some 60 years later, she still repeats that phrase when driving there.

It’s important on Independence Day to remember just how big this country is. Not just in terms of space, but in terms of ideas, too.

Whether you are cheering the Big, Beautiful Bill’s passage this morning; finding in it the seeds of the rebirth of American liberalism; or are examining anew the relationships between liberalism and democracy, on this much we can all agree; American communities are where the rubber hits the road, and American communities will be what keeps America strong into the future.

Strength Times 400

Local journalism is the cornerstone of American freedom. And the FXBG Advance is in the vanguard of the rebirth of American journalism.

We are building a community where thoughtful people across the political, cultural, racial, and whatever other divides one cares to name can find a home to express their views, debate important ideas, and find innovative pathways forward.

The emphasis is on the word “thoughtful.” The reactionary screaming that defines social media has no home here.

Our approach is distinctive. We embrace “multipartisanship.” This idea is simple: We believe that there are thoughtful people across this expansive region we call home who have something to contribute to making our community stronger.

Something wonderful happens when thoughtful sides hear one another out. Those traits that make us American begin to emerge. The New Dominion Podcast bears testimony to this every week. So do the range of thoughtful pieces that daily appear in our pages.

Undergirding it all is powerful, hard-hitting reporting that holds government to account, asks the hard questions of those who lead the public and private institutions in our lives, and explores the reams of data that almost daily emerge to explain the world around us.

And we make our readers a key part of the equation.

We value your input, your thoughts, and your questions. And we do that by putting your ideas on our pages as letters to the editor and opinion pieces. (To learn more about submitting, see our About page.)

Far from journalistic outliers, these pieces by our readers and others form the heartbeat of FXBG Advance, and American journalism writ large.

We value your voice.

Because journalism takes all of us.

Journalism also isn’t free. Yes, we make everything available to the public because we believe in the importance of an educated citizenry.

We also do it because this community has supported our work.

We’ve never needed journalism more. Journalism that is multipartisan. That values all voices. And believes that its readers have something to offer the community.

America is a big place. And our community is where the rubber meets the road in terms of ensuring that America remains a strong, viable place and idea.

